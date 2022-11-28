Special duty-free deals on airasiatravelmall for guests booked via Trip.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As the travel industry continues to recover steadily, duty-free shopping as an integral component of the business also continues to grow. In line with this, the region’s fastest-growing travel and lifestyle platform, airasia has teamed up with Trip.com, a leading international travel services provider to offer guests who book AirAsia flights special duty-free shopping deals on its travel retail platform – airasia travelmall.

From today until 20 December 2022, anyone who books AirAsia flights (flight code AK, D7, QZ and Z2) on Trip.com will receive a promo code worth MYR50 with every booking. Each promo code will enable them to obtain a MYR50 discount on any product on airasia travelmall for onboard delivery with a minimum spend of MYR125 only. Guests will be able to use their exclusive & unique promo code by clicking on the “ Travelmall ” icon on the app, or log on to https://www.airasia.com/travelmall/my/en.

Rose Lam, Head of airasia travelmall, said, “One’s travel experience is never complete without duty free shopping, and airasia travelmall is proud to launch this campaign together with Trip.com, bringing the best of contactless duty-free shopping that is conveniently sent to our shoppers directly inflight. With the great variety of authentic skincare, fragrance, fashion, gadgets, and beverage brands and more on airasia travelmall, those who book their AirAsia flights via Trip.com will surely find something suitable for them. We have great duty-free brands, such as Johnnie Walker, Calvin Klein, Elizabeth Arden, Furla and Hugo Boss, and with the festive season coming up, we hope the MYR50 promo code will bring cheer to your duty-free shopping experience.”

CT Ooi, Trip.com Associate VP, International Flight Business, said, “We are delighted with this partnership with airasia as both companies find innovative ways to not only drive seamless travel but to also boost consumption and a positive shopping experience. Travel should be seamless and this is what Trip.com offers.”

With the recovery of travel well on its way, especially in bustling airports across APAC, airasia travelmall also saw the increase of sales for beverage products, fashion items and fragrances, with the platform constantly adding to its inventory of more than 12,000 products to serve customers’ demands.

Airasia data shows international flight passengers in November 2022 grew by 59% M-o-M, the routes with the highest uptake for duty-free products via airasia travelmall are Bangkok, Hyderabad, Singapore, Phuket, Bali, Da Nang, Phnom Penh and more.

Airasia is inviting all interested vendors and suppliers to be part of the airasia travelmall platform by reaching out to [email protected].

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com’s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com

About airasia travelmall

airasia travelmall is a travel retail e-commerce platform within the airasia Super App. Since our launch in March 2022, airasia travelmall has enabled travellers and non-travellers across ASEAN to choose from a bouquet of products across multiple categories such as Beauty, Fashion, Electronics & Gadgets, Food & Beverages, AirAsia merchandise, and more.

Our latest feature allows our guests who are travelling internationally to pre-book their duty-free products on airasia travelmall and have them delivered onboard! We also offer airport pick-up to our fellow travellers, as well as home delivery for those who are not travelling. airasia travelmall strives to stay true to its three key pillars – helping customers discover quality authentic products, at affordable and unbeatable prices, and providing convenience through our delivery methods. It takes pride in bringing only guaranteed authentic and premium brands to its patrons by working with some of the most trusted retailers. Get your duty-free items by clicking on the ‘Travelmall’ icon before your next flight on the airasia Super App by downloading it via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery.

SOURCE Trip.com