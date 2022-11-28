iNSPIRETEK Announces Partnership with Basketball Queensland

The health tech company will introduce its Wellness Management System and mental health and wellbeing technology to the 50,000 players and coaches and 36 associations throughout Queensland

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — iNSPIRETEK ( www.inspiretek.io ), a wellness management system (WMS) for young athletes, announced today a new partnership with Basketball Queensland. iNSPIRETEK’s WMS and mental health and wellbeing technology platform will be introduced to athletes, coaches and organisations across all levels of basketball in Queensland, from grassroots to high performance. iNSPIRETEK is already trusted throughout sport in Australia and is expanding globally in Europe, the US and Asia. Its platform functions as an athlete management system (AMS), but is affordable and accessible for young athletes and coaches at the grassroots level, and provides additional tools, content and support to drive positive behaviour change.

As the peak governing body for basketball in Queensland, BQ is committed to delivering outstanding competitions, development programs and high-level governance for more than 50,000 basketball players, coaches, officials and administrators. “We are thrilled to bring iNSPIRETEK in as a key partner for our organisation,” said Basketball Queensland CEO Joshua Pascoe. “Not only are they an exciting, innovative Queensland company, but their product and mission align with ours. We want to support our young athletes, and strengthen the connections between them, coaches, teams and the basketball community in Queensland.”

Unlike other AMS technologies, iNSPIRETEK’s platform puts young athletes at the center, while offering the communication, content and engagement tools that today’s coaches, administrators and organisations require. Through mental health and wellness tracking, iNSPIRETEK delivers personalised evidence-based content, education and support for every user.

“This is a milestone partnership for us as a company with its potential reach and scale for our tech platform, and the Queensland connection makes it even more special,” said Rodney Rapson, iNSPIRETEK CEO. “We have designed our entire product suite to provide accessibility to the tools offered by more expensive AMS platforms, but with a focus on empowering and educating young athletes around mental health and overall wellbeing beyond just their performance in sport. We look forward to rolling out in January and building a long-term, successful partnership together.”

About iNSPIRETEK

iNSPIRETEK is a wellness management system for young athletes. Its technology was developed in conjunction with experts across mental health, sports science, and education to drive positive behavior change and improve mental health and wellbeing outcomes.

