AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

GlobeTopper and Knox Wire Announce $50 Million Global Payment Partnership

PRNewswire November 28, 2022

GlobeTopper and Knox Wire announce global payment partnership. The collaboration will power payout capabilities world-wide.

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2022  /PRNewswire/ — (PRUnderground)

GlobeTopper and Knox Wire announce global payment partnership. The collaboration will power payout capabilities world-wide.

GlobeTopper is an award-winning prepaid B2B gift card concierge firm that helps clients navigate the ever evolving digital payments landscape.

They help their clients grow their businesses by providing them API access to an extensive and evolving catalog that includes brands from across the globe and a broad range of verticals.

Knox Wire is the ideal option to process payments to nearly 30,000 financial institutions across 190 countries. Knox Wire’s real-time gross settlement system keeps track of the progress of every transaction in real-time, ensuring rapid payments and information exchange across a global market.

The partnership, orchestrated by Zed Network, will facilitate same day payouts in 190+ countries for GlobeTopper.  GlobeTopper will also utilize Knox Wire’s payout system and FX services to add new providers and expand available products.

Knox Wire’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen McCullah, says: “The partnership between Knox Wire and GlobeTopper is an exciting opportunity to allow both companies to provide better financial services globally in a dynamic digital payments environment.”

About GlobeTopper

GlobeTopper seeks to assist clients in maximizing their value in the digital economy. By accepting currencies such as USD, EUR, GBP, and CAD, GlobeTopper is proud to be a forerunner in the future of digital payments. Bearing the timeous nature of payments in mind, GlobeTopper can ensure that services run seamlessly.

Contact: [email protected]

Website: globetopper.com

Contact:

Josh Hutchison – PR Manager

[email protected]

Website: knoxwire.com

About Zed Network

Based in Toronto, Canada, Zed is a global payments technology platform that connects MSBs, MTOs, PSPs, neobanks and fintech companies to cross border payment options using banks, blockchain, mobile wallets and cash networks.

Media contact

[email protected]

Website: www.zed.network

About Knox Wire

Knox Wire is a cross-border payment system combining the financial messaging capabilities of Swift, with the real-time gross settlement capabilities of the most powerful RTGS systems.

Press Contact

Josh Hutchison
+27617217112

 

SOURCE GlobeTopper

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.