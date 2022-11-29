FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Applauds 47 Proud Winners of the Innovation Print Awards 2022

Recognition to Revoria Presses and Fujifilm technology users in the Asia Pacific region for their astounding creativity and innovation

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific announced today the winners of the Innovation Print Awards (IPA) 2022. In its 15th year, IPA is congratulating 47 winners from 10 countries across the Asia Pacific region for winning this prestigious award. The annual competition is open to all users of FUJIFILM Business Innovation graphic communications solutions across the region.

There was a total of 193 (single) submission for 25 categories — with the most competitive categories in Brochure, Catalogues & Leaflets and Packaging & Labels — over 40 entries were received for each of the category.

The entries under Brochures, Catalogues & Leaflets and Packaging & Labels categories grew more than double of last year and it demonstrated an upcoming trend and demand for short run packaging and labels. Brands not only seek for more impactful appeal on their packaging to entice customers, but to reach them quickly as well. The current digital print packaging allows shorter run length, just-in-time delivery, and a reduced minimum order quantity (MOQ) requirement as product lifecycle becomes shorter.

“What we saw, what is trending and what we noticed this year — digital packaging in this competition has taken off and was one of the most significant categories we judged,” said Paul Callaghan*1, head judge for IPA 2022. “In fact, we had to split into two sub-categories, Rigid Packaging and Carton Packaging. If you think digital packaging was lagging in any way, I can assure you, it is here and has come of age.”

Out of 47 winning entries, 34 were printed on Iridesse™ Production Press or Revoria Press™ PC1120, including the winner of the “Best Innovation Award”, Winson Enterprise (H.K.) Limited from Hong Kong. Entitled “The Voyage of Life”, the submission is inspired by a series of four paintings created by Thomas Cole*2, representing an allegory of the four stages of human life. Winson Enterprise applied the same idea and tells the life story of a couple. Each page showcases a different type of paper and effect, intricately representing the changes in life, exuding a multitude of feelings and experience to the reader.

“The immense technology and speed in digital printing enables brands to be more explorative in their designs and totally think out of the box, especially with the availability of different specialty colours,” said Scott Mackie, General Manager, Graphic Communication Business Group at FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific. “We are thrilled to be part of this trendsetting journey with our customers in communicating their brand story to their customers via our print technology. Through IPA, it is heartening to see quick and strong adoption of digital printing technologies as businesses embrace digital transformation.”

The winning applications will be showcased in FUJIFILM Business Innovation Graphic Communication showroom in Tokyo, Japan and in regional Graphic Communication industry events.

To further profile these talents, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. will submit all entries*3 to the Asian Print Awards, a competition for printers in the region.

2022 Innovation Print Awards Winners

Category Award Company Name Location Best Innovation

Award Winner Winson Enterprise (H.K.) Limited Hong Kong Books Winner Image Quality Lab Co., Ltd. Thailand Runner-up Shandong Daoke Graphic Express Co. China Winner Toppan Security Systems Pte. Ltd. Singapore Annual Report Runner-up Enviro Print Group Australia Educational Winner TVG Thai Co., Ltd. Thailand Runner-up LittleLand (Ideastore Limited) Hong Kong PhotoBook Winner Shanghai Jiaqi Printing Technology Co. China Runner-up Ningbo Xerox Business Co. China Catalog Winner Digital Print Australia Australia Runner-up The Print Department Australia Leaflet Winner Fingerprint Ltd Hong Kong Multi-Piece

Campaign Winner Marga Kirana Printing Indonesia Runner-up GMW Creative Prints Malaysia Folding Carton Winner NK Printing Solutions

Vietnam Runner-up Artech Printing & Graphix Pte Ltd Singapore Rigid Packaging Winner Hebei Xionganshengcai Culture Media Co. China Runner-up Kunming Gejie Packaging Service Co. China Label Winner Sumeka Co., Ltd. Thailand Runner-up NK Printing Solutions Vietnam Calendars Winner Tzuen Yu Enterprise Co., LTD. Taiwan Runner-up Image Quality Lab Co., Ltd. Thailand Food/Drink Menu Winner Artech Printing & Graphix Pte Ltd Singapore Runner-up Sincere Service Centre Sdn Bhd Malaysia Art Production Winner Shoei Printing Co., Ltd. Japan Runner-up Shanghai Jiaqi Printing Technology Co. China Runner-up Image Quality Lab Co., Ltd. Thailand Company Self

Promotion Winner Winson Enterprise (H.K.) Limited Hong Kong Runner-up Nanjing Yihao Printing Digital Graphic Imaging Co. China Runner-up K-print Company Limited Vietnam Direct Mail Winner TAKEDA PRINTING CO., LTD. Japan Runner-up Pen’s House Wedding Invitation Production Vietnam Office Products Winner Fingerprint Ltd Hong Kong Runner-up KepMedia International Pte Ltd Singapore POS Winner Enviro Print Group Australia Poster Winner Suzhou Industrial Park Times Advertising &

Decoration Design Co. China Runner-up Enviro Print Group Australia Design Winner PLUS Collaboratives Singapore Runner-up Guangzhou Snail Printing Ltd. China Specialty Colour Winner Artech Printing & Graphix Pte Ltd Singapore Runner-up Image Quality Lab Co., Ltd. Thailand Sustainability Winner Banway Marketing Sdn Bhd Malaysia Runner-up TVG Thai Co., Ltd. Thailand Business

Effectiveness –

Mock Up Winner SJ Print and Pack Co., Ltd. Thailand Technology –

Embellishment +

Specialty Colours Winner Guangzhou Zibai Printing Co. China Technology – NFT

+ Digital

Fingerprint Winner Hung Hing Offset Printing Co. Ltd Hong Kong Wide Format (UV) Winner Image Quality Lab Co., Ltd. Thailand

*1: Judges serving on the panel include Paul Callaghan who is the chairman of the Regional Asian Packaging Conference and Asian Print Awards committee, and a publisher at Print Innovation Asia magazine, the region’s only print industry magazine.

*2: Thomas Cole (1801-1848) was an American artist and early environmentalist. https://thomascole.org/

*3: Innovation Print Awards 2021 entries from Australia and New Zealand are not eligible for the Asian Print Awards as they have their own local award.

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers’ businesses worldwide, for creating innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation (DX). We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one’s creativity to maximise organisational strengths. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs). We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

On 1 April 2021, we have changed the company name from Fuji Xerox to FUJIFILM Business Innovation. More than just a name change, it embodies our commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific is the regional headquarters of the global company FUJIFILM Business Innovation, providing corporate support and shared services for the Asia Pacific region. https://fujifilm.com/fbglobal

