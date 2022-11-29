AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Applauds 47 Proud Winners of the Innovation Print Awards 2022

PRNewswire November 29, 2022

Recognition to Revoria Presses and Fujifilm technology users in the Asia Pacific region for their astounding creativity and innovation

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific announced today the winners of the Innovation Print Awards (IPA) 2022. In its 15th year, IPA is congratulating 47 winners from 10 countries across the Asia Pacific region for winning this prestigious award. The annual competition is open to all users of FUJIFILM Business Innovation graphic communications solutions across the region.

There was a total of 193 (single) submission for 25 categories — with the most competitive categories in Brochure, Catalogues & Leaflets and Packaging & Labels — over 40 entries were received for each of the category.

The entries under Brochures, Catalogues & Leaflets and Packaging & Labels categories grew more than double of last year and it demonstrated an upcoming trend and demand for short run packaging and labels. Brands not only seek for more impactful appeal on their packaging to entice customers, but to reach them quickly as well. The current digital print packaging allows shorter run length, just-in-time delivery, and a reduced minimum order quantity (MOQ) requirement as product lifecycle becomes shorter.

“What we saw, what is trending and what we noticed this year — digital packaging in this competition has taken off and was one of the most significant categories we judged,” said Paul Callaghan*1, head judge for IPA 2022. “In fact, we had to split into two sub-categories, Rigid Packaging and Carton Packaging. If you think digital packaging was lagging in any way, I can assure you, it is here and has come of age.”

Innovation Print Awards 2022 – "Best Innovation Award" Winner: "The Voyage of Life" using Fujifilm digital press by Winson Enterprise (H.K.) Limited, Hong Kong

Out of 47 winning entries, 34 were printed on Iridesse™ Production Press or Revoria Press™ PC1120, including the winner of the “Best Innovation Award”, Winson Enterprise (H.K.) Limited from Hong Kong. Entitled “The Voyage of Life”, the submission is inspired by a series of four paintings created by Thomas Cole*2, representing an allegory of the four stages of human life. Winson Enterprise applied the same idea and tells the life story of a couple. Each page showcases a different type of paper and effect, intricately representing the changes in life, exuding a multitude of feelings and experience to the reader.

“The immense technology and speed in digital printing enables brands to be more explorative in their designs and totally think out of the box, especially with the availability of different specialty colours,” said Scott Mackie, General Manager, Graphic Communication Business Group at FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific. “We are thrilled to be part of this trendsetting journey with our customers in communicating their brand story to their customers via our print technology. Through IPA, it is heartening to see quick and strong adoption of digital printing technologies as businesses embrace digital transformation.”

The winning applications will be showcased in FUJIFILM Business Innovation Graphic Communication showroom in Tokyo, Japan and in regional Graphic Communication industry events.

To further profile these talents, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. will submit all entries*3 to the Asian Print Awards, a competition for printers in the region.

2022 Innovation Print Awards Winners

Category

Award

Company Name

Location 

Best Innovation
Award

Winner

Winson Enterprise (H.K.) Limited

Hong Kong

Books

Winner

Image Quality Lab Co., Ltd.

Thailand

Runner-up

Shandong Daoke Graphic Express Co.

China

Winner

Toppan Security Systems Pte. Ltd.

Singapore

Annual Report

Runner-up

Enviro Print Group

Australia

Educational

Winner

TVG Thai Co., Ltd.

Thailand

Runner-up

LittleLand (Ideastore Limited)

Hong Kong

PhotoBook

Winner

Shanghai Jiaqi Printing Technology Co.

China

Runner-up

Ningbo Xerox Business Co.

China

Catalog

Winner

Digital Print Australia

Australia

Runner-up

The Print Department

Australia

Leaflet

Winner

Fingerprint Ltd

Hong Kong

Multi-Piece
Campaign

Winner

Marga Kirana Printing

Indonesia

Runner-up

GMW Creative Prints

Malaysia

Folding Carton

Winner

NK Printing Solutions

Vietnam

Runner-up

Artech Printing & Graphix Pte Ltd

Singapore

Rigid Packaging

Winner

Hebei Xionganshengcai Culture Media Co.

China

Runner-up

Kunming Gejie Packaging Service Co.

China

Label

Winner

Sumeka Co., Ltd.

Thailand

Runner-up

NK Printing Solutions

Vietnam

Calendars

Winner

Tzuen Yu Enterprise Co., LTD.

Taiwan

Runner-up

Image Quality Lab Co., Ltd.

Thailand

Food/Drink Menu

Winner

Artech Printing & Graphix Pte Ltd

Singapore

Runner-up

Sincere Service Centre Sdn Bhd

Malaysia

Art Production

Winner

Shoei Printing Co., Ltd.

Japan

Runner-up

Shanghai Jiaqi Printing Technology Co.

China

Runner-up

Image Quality Lab Co., Ltd.

Thailand

Company Self
Promotion

Winner

Winson Enterprise (H.K.) Limited

Hong Kong

Runner-up

Nanjing Yihao Printing Digital Graphic Imaging Co.

China

Runner-up

K-print Company Limited

Vietnam

Direct Mail

Winner

TAKEDA PRINTING CO., LTD.

Japan

Runner-up

Pen’s House Wedding Invitation Production

Vietnam

Office Products

Winner

Fingerprint Ltd

Hong Kong

Runner-up

KepMedia International Pte Ltd

Singapore

POS

Winner

Enviro Print Group

Australia

Poster

Winner

Suzhou Industrial Park Times Advertising &
Decoration Design Co.

China

Runner-up

Enviro Print Group

Australia

Design

Winner

PLUS Collaboratives

Singapore

Runner-up

Guangzhou Snail Printing Ltd.

China

Specialty Colour

Winner

Artech Printing & Graphix Pte Ltd

Singapore

Runner-up

Image Quality Lab Co., Ltd.

Thailand

Sustainability

Winner

Banway Marketing Sdn Bhd

Malaysia

Runner-up

TVG Thai Co., Ltd.

Thailand

Business
Effectiveness –
Mock Up

Winner

SJ Print and Pack Co., Ltd.

Thailand

Technology –
Embellishment +
Specialty Colours

Winner

Guangzhou Zibai Printing Co.

China

Technology – NFT
+ Digital
Fingerprint

Winner

Hung Hing Offset Printing Co. Ltd

Hong Kong

Wide Format (UV)

Winner

Image Quality Lab Co., Ltd.

Thailand

 

*1: Judges serving on the panel include Paul Callaghan who is the chairman of the Regional Asian Packaging Conference and Asian Print Awards committee, and a publisher at Print Innovation Asia magazine, the region’s only print industry magazine.

*2: Thomas Cole (1801-1848) was an American artist and early environmentalist. https://thomascole.org/

*3: Innovation Print Awards 2021 entries from Australia and New Zealand are not eligible for the Asian Print Awards as they have their own local award.

(PRNewsfoto/FUJIFILM Business Innovation)

 About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers’ businesses worldwide, for creating innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation (DX). We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one’s creativity to maximise organisational strengths. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs). We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

On 1 April 2021, we have changed the company name from Fuji Xerox to FUJIFILM Business Innovation. More than just a name change, it embodies our commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific is the regional headquarters of the global company FUJIFILM Business Innovation, providing corporate support and shared services for the Asia Pacific region. https://fujifilm.com/fbglobal

SOURCE FUJIFILM Business Innovation

