AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Rich Textures, Rich Sound – The Toshiba TV M550L

PRNewswire November 29, 2022

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Toshiba TV was announced as the Official Television of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Since its release into local markets across the globe, the Toshiba TV M550L has racked up plaudits for its display, sound, and system performance which make it a worthy digital-age choice for quality home entertainment.

In line with Toshiba TV’s commitment to innovative technology, the M550L packs in a number of distinguishing features for the best value achievable within its cost range. Built into its display interface is the remarkable Fine Texture Restoration feature, which allows the Toshiba TV M550L to optimize images and upscale them to the best texture for a near-4K picture vividness. Restoring images on the go keeps them in optimal precision for the viewer’s relish.

Toshiba TV’s M550L is also an audio powerhouse, equipped with the REGZA Power Audio PRO and the acoustically refined Dolby Atmos. These features combine to produce the thrilling bass and finely-tuned, yet natural-sounding pitches that the M550L is acclaimed for without any inconsistencies. Dolby Atmos’ acoustics go a step further in redefining the soundscape that the Toshiba TV M550L creates, and brings the home cinema experience to higher immersive heights with the surround sound system.

The Toshiba TV M550L’s blazed surround sound system points up the flawless transmission of sounds through multiple output channels that surround the viewer and fill the room with the loudest, yet pristine sounds from their watched contents. Whether for games or movies, the M550L’s surround system is designed to deliver sounds with luxurious fidelity and mesmeric depths to complete the unforgettable viewing experience.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTube.

SOURCE Toshiba TV

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.