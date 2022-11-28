AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Floating on Cloud Nine: Emma Transforms Ferris Wheel Carriage into a Bedroom

PRNewswire November 28, 2022
  • Emma is giving away free rides in its Cloud Nine capsule this weekend, which soars over 200 feet above the Austrian capital
  • Visitors have the chance to enjoy spectacular views over Vienna from the comfort of a bed

VIENNA, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Float on Cloud Nine this weekend with a free ride in Emma’s dedicated sleep capsule on the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel, available from today until Sunday. The Giant Ferris Wheel in the Vienna Prater was opened in 1897 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Emperor Franz Josef I’s accession to the throne, making it the oldest Ferris Wheel in the world still in operation. In the lovingly decorated capsule of Emma – The Sleep Company, riders will quickly start dreaming in bed with a view over Vienna, under a canopy of fairy lights, cotton wool clouds and dream catchers. With the Cloud Nine experience, Emma is transforming the idea of dreaming in fluffy clouds into a reality — and all visitors are welcome to experience it for themselves.

Cloud Nine Capsule on Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel by Emma — The Sleep Company

To be among the first to dream on Cloud Nine in the Emma Capsule, numerous visitors arrived at the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel in the Prater as early as 9:00 am local time. Kathi D. took part in the first round and was thrilled: “A ride on the Ferris wheel is always a special experience at this time of year. Having a view of the festively decorated Prater while floating on Cloud Nine was an extraordinary experience.”

How: Simply visit the Emma Corner at the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel and share the password “Floating on Cloud Nine with Emma,” to enjoy a free round trip in the Cloud Nine capsule.

When: November 24th-27th 2022 daily from 10:30am-2:30pm.

Where: Emma Corner at the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel, opposite the ticket office, Riesenradplatz 1, 1020 Vienna, Austria.

More images are available here.

SOURCE Emma Sleep GmbH

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.