AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

“Successful Launching of National CSR Excellence Conference 2022 & 10th International Abilympics; Special Highlight of Affluent Women Personalities Engagement Series Four”

PRNewswire November 28, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 22nd November 2022/- Brand 21 Asia has once again launched flagship campaign in advocating CSR initiatives for single mother, B40 families and OKU community. The National CSR Excellence Conference 2022 was launched on 22nd November 2022 together with 10th International Abilympics at Sungei Wang Plaza Kuala Lumpur. The ceremony was graced by numerous industries thought leaders who believe in doing good cause regardless of business nature. Corporate Social Responsibility was indeed core practice implanted among these organizations. 

The welcome remarks were delivered by Mr Alvin Soh, the founder/ CEO of Brand 21 Asia followed by opening speech from YBhg Datin Paduka Hajah Khatijah Binti Sulieman, the President of Abilympics Committee who is also the Chairman of Malaysian Council for Rehabilitation. The ceremony was specially highlighted by the Guest of Honour, YBhg Encik Mohd Azmi Muhammad, TSUB from Ministry of Human Resources Malaysia. All valuable guests got to witness the launching of “Abilympics Malaysia; Journey To France 2023” which 16 abilympians were introduced respectively. 

The momentum continued with the partnership signing between Brand 21 and several renowned partners namely TDox Clinic, Rainbow Wellness, IMM Carehub and Kuala Lumpur City College as well as collaboration signed between Smart Rental and Knight Capital. The context framework covered women empowerment and entrepreneurship initiatives for single mother and B40 families.

The ceremony escalated into greater heights with Affluent Women Personalities Engagement Series Four in that three prominent ladies namely Puan Sri Shariffa Sabrina, the founder of Tanah Aina Eco Tourism Group; Puan Sri Nisa Bakri, the founder of Nasi Pasu and Dato Choi Wei Yee were featured in the live engagement series hosted by beautiful YBLP delegate of Global Chamber of Business Leaders Europe, Ms Jelisa Shanjana. The masterclass series received huge reception among all valuable guests.

Certificates of Recognition was presented to all CSR supporting partners. The ceremony was well concluded with various photo session among industry thought leaders. Special thanks to Beacon Hospital, Beacon Mart and TDox Clinic being the Premier Brand Partners and credit mention to other supporting partners.

PR Newswire are the official News Distribution partner for National CSR Excellence Conference 2022.

SOURCE Brand 21 Media Services

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.