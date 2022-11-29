TotalEnergies ENEOS Signs Solar Rooftop Project With Imerys, a world’s leading supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Imerys, a world’s leading supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, has signed a long-term agreement with TotalEnergies ENEOS to provide a 1.8 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system to its facility in Malaysia. This system will power about 10% of the facility with renewable energy.

With around 3,200 of modules installed, the PV system will generate approximately 2,450 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, realising significant cost savings for Imerys and reducing the company’s carbon footprint by about 1,600 tons of CO 2 emissions, equivalent to planting around 2,400 trees.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS will fully fund, install and operate the solar system while Imerys will pay only for the electricity generated for 25 years, avoiding any upfront costs.

Bruno Vandermarcq, Industrial VP of Imerys Performance Minerals Asia Pacific said, “We are delighted to have reached our first solar project in the Asia Pacific region with TotalEnergies ENEOS. The achievement of our Ipoh factory solar project will be the starting point for us to enhance Imerys’ sustainable development goal. We’ll accelerate the energy transition of our specialty minerals factories in Asia pacific region and provide our customers with lower carbon footprint and more competitive products to achieve a win-win solution.”

Eugene Wong, Purchasing Director of Imerys Performance Minerals Asia Pacific said, “Sustainable purchasing will contribute to Imerys’ sustainability strategy. There is a specific need for Imerys to use an alternative energy source to generate electricity, and the cleanest energy that we can harness is solar energy. Sourcing sustainable and renewable resources is embedded in our work to help Imerys reduce product carbon footprint, minimize business risks and create competitive advantage. We will continue to integrate sustainable purchasing programs and take a holistic approach in dealing with suppliers to reduce the environmental impact of the purchased products and services, in supporting Imerys to achieve environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.”

Gavin Adda, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, “We are delighted to be trusted by Imerys as the solar energy partner of choice and support its sustainability targets. TotalEnergies ENEOS provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial, and commercial perspective. We are dedicated to being a long-term energy partner for Imerys and welcome the opportunity to collaborate further in the future.”

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is close to 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world’s top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS operates over 20 solar power plants in Japan and are also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS’ first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group’s envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group’s envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

About Imerys

The world’s leading supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions for industry with €4.4 billion in revenue and 17,000 employees in 2021. Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to a great number of sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its understanding of applications, technological knowledge and expertise in material science to deliver solutions by beneficiating its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. Imerys’ solutions contribute essential properties to customers’ products and their performance, including heat resistance, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption and water repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendly products and processes. www.imerys.com

