AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Pixalate Releases Q3 2022 Ad Compliance Report For Apple And Google App Stores, Finds $2MM Ad Spend On Apps With Missing Privacy Policies

PRNewswire November 29, 2022

Report finds 39% decrease in programmatic advertising on apps without a detectable privacy policy from Q2 2022.

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —  Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2022 Programmatic Ads On Apps With A Missing Privacy Policy Report, a comprehensive analysis of how many mobile apps without detectable privacy policies within the Apple and Google stores ran programmatic ads in Q3 2022.

Pixalate is an ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions across display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV.

Key Findings:

  • 5.4k+ apps w/ programmatic ads and a missing privacy policy across Google (3.8k+), Apple app stores (1.5k+) in Q3.
  • 39% decrease QoQ in Q3, and 23% decrease in Q2. Apps with ads and no privacy policy detected went from 11k+ apps in Q1 to 5.4k+ apps in Q3.
  • $2M+ accumulated (estimated) ad spend on apps with a missing privacy policy across Google (1.7M$+), Apple app stores (330k$+) in Q3 2022.
  • 84%+ (4.5k+) apps with ads and a missing privacy policy have no country of registry identified, nearly 1.7% (95) registered in the US.

Download the report here: Q3 2022 Programmatic Ads On Apps With A Missing Privacy Policy Report.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q3 2022 Programmatic Ads On Apps With A Missing Privacy Policy Report (the “Report“), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

 

SOURCE Pixalate

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.