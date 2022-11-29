AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Augmentir Awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the Connected Worker Solutions Industry

PRNewswire November 30, 2022

Continued innovation differentiates Augmentir and delivers customer value across the entire operation, including safety, quality, operations, maintenance, and field service.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the connected worker solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Augmentir with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The company provides an artificial intelligence (AI)-based connected worker solution for the industrial sector. Augmentir’s leadership brings a legacy of innovation excellence to the company, as its founders have designed and launched some of the best, most groundbreaking, and highly recognized industrial platforms, software, and systems in the market. Augmentir’s combined leadership, legacy, and innovation makes it the partner of choice in the connected worker space.

2022 Global Connected Worker Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award

Augmentir’s solution goes beyond its extensive expertise and best-in-class capabilities by establishing customer value as a strategic imperative. Its value proposition delivers rapid return on investment in two to three months, demonstrating high cost-efficiency while scaling up to match customer growth. Its seamless and frictionless approach and focus on fostering close relationships position it as a preferred vendor in the connected worker space, resulting in ongoing trust with customers.

The company works closely with customers during the pre- and post-purchase journey, offering support and guidance to achieve rapid training and increased productivity, creating a positive impact on continuous improvement and bottom line. For the workforce, Augmentir’s solution utilizes a suite of productivity tools and AI-based workforce intelligence to enable work in ways that are specifically engaging, rewarding, safer, and easier.

Samantha Fisher, a Best Practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, noted, “Augmentir outfitted its solution with digital tools designed to optimize frontline worker performance and deliver best-in-class results. It targets skills management, digital workflows, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, along with operational intelligence capabilities, to bring end-to-end results to industrial organizations and employees.”

Augmentir focuses on expanding customer value with existing clients and constantly monitors the market for new trends and use cases to help increase client base value. It creates a roadmap that delivers the highest impact and best outcomes, self-sufficiency, and ongoing satisfaction. Augmentir regularly enhances its products to ensure optimal performance, which allows companies to maximize the productivity of frontline operations. It is well-positioned to drive the connected worker space into its next growth phase, thereby growing its market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

“Augmentir incorporates customer-focused strategies, practice implementation, revolutionary technology, and exceptional operational strategies, earning clients’ trust and loyalty and capturing more market share. It offers immense value to customers to solidify its reputation in the market,” said Sebastian Trolli, senior industry analyst in the Industrial Technologies practice at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Augmentir earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the connected worker solutions industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company’s unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Claudia Toscano
P: 1.956.533.5915
E: [email protected]

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world’s only Smart Connected Worker solution. Augmentir’s software is a complete suite of connected worker tools that helps industrial companies digitize and optimize processes that support frontline workforces from “hire to retire”. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir’s suite of tools to deliver more intelligent skills management, training, collaboration, and on the job support for today’s more dynamic, more flexible industrial workforce. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

