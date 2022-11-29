AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Abris.io Launches Licit, a Web3 Verifying Platform for Digital Assets on Algorand

PRNewswire November 29, 2022

ANDOVER, Mass. and DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Abris.io today announced the launch of its new product Licit, a Web3 verifying platform on Algorand.

Licit is a platform to verify all types of digital assets with the power of blockchain and artificial intelligence. It can verify documents, barcodes, provenance, counterfeits and all things digital. Licit is very easy to use and requires no knowledge of  blockchain technology, crypto, or web3. Any user can drag and drop, or take a picture of a digital asset, to verify its authenticity.

Licit is cost-effective – the metahash is stored for life in blockchain without additional  cost. It is also super-fast – verification of any asset takes only a few seconds. And, it is environmentally-friendly, having launched on Algorand, the world’s first major carbon-negative blockchain in existence.

Use cases for this new platform are not limited to a single industry but can be applied to virtually all verticals that generate digital data. For example, institutions can issue authenticated, tamper-proof education certifications; organisations can scan and validate identity documents; brands can seamlessly prove item authenticity via QR codes on packaging; and more.

By leveraging next-generation technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence, Licit counters existing issues with legacy systems, including redundancy, lack of privacy, and security risks. Legacy certification systems offer less security and privacy compared to Licit and are prone to tampering. Moreover, they are costly to maintain and not environmentally friendly. Blockchain addresses security risks and redundancy issues. Licit also features built-in Optical Character Recognition (OCR) AI, which can classify a document by reading solely its metadata, and preserving the privacy of all other information.

“As the world continues to move to wholly digital systems, data really has become the new oil, representing incredible value,” said Priya Samant, CEO and Co-Founder of Abris.io. “This means it is more important than ever to have easy, secure ways to be able to verify the authenticity of digital assets and the data they contain.  We are excited to launch Licit to help bring verifiable credibility and authenticity to our digital future.”

For more information on Licit, a product under the Abris umbrella, a Massachusetts headquartered company, visit licitdoc.com

About Abris.io
Abris is an ambitious, innovative and progressive Web3 company, which brings creators around the world to showcase their creativity as NFTs as an exclusive collection or listing them in an Omni store, and empower them to market their assets with no boundaries. Abris also offers NFTs-as-a-Service to help Artists, Celebrities, Galleries, Non Profits, Social impact initiatives and Enterprises to mint and sell their  NFT drops and white label solutions to create NFTs as utilities for industry verticals. Abris provides custom drops across multiple blockchain and supports payments via crypto, FIAT currencies via credit/debit cards. At Abris, we are democratizing the world of NFTs by empowering and building a creative economy. https://www.abris.io/.

About Algorand
Founded by Turing Award–winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand’s high-performing Layer-1 blockchain is unparalleled for bringing fast, frictionless, and inclusive technologies to everyone. Algorand is reshaping every industry–from TradFi and DeFi to new creator economies and beyond. With an extraordinary commitment to interoperability and consistent delivery, its sustainable technology powers more participation, transparency, and efficiency for all. As the technology of choice for 2,000+ global organizations, the Algorand ecosystem is transforming the next generation of financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

For more information
Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Algorand

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.