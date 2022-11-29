AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Challenge new enemies in MIR4! New raid and boss raid revealed!

PRNewswire November 30, 2022
  • Vipergeist Prison and Claydoh GEN now available, big rewards for the first kill
  • Antidemon Chamber, Magic Square that gives high EXP, unlocked
  • New monthly check-in event “Lucky Cat Luckster’s Monthly Check-in” updated

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Wemade’s blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 revealed a new raid and boss raid on Nov 29.

New Boss Raid 'Claydoh GEN' Update

In Vipergeist Prison, the new 14th stage of the raid, Lv. 165 monsters appear whereas in Claydoh GEN, the 10th stage of boss raid, a Lv. 160 boss monster appears. 

In Claydoh GEN, the boss attacks frequently by swinging a long sword, summoning Claydoh Witch Doctor and forming a dust storm all at once. To fight back, users need to fight together and have high HP.

Through this update, users can experience more challenging raid and boss raid contents. Epic Blue Dragon Statue, Rare Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone, Legendary Mystic Enhancement Stone, and other rewards are given upon defeating the raid for the first time.

Antidemon Chamber is available on the 6-8th floor of Magic Square. When players attack monsters in the chamber, they can deal more damage with their Antidemon Power and acquire greater EXP through battles.

New monthly check-in event “Lucky Cat Luckster’s Monthly Check-in” has also been updated. This event runs until December 27th and users can receive various items such as Vigor Pills for rapid growth, Dragon Sphere Summon Tickets and Hell Raid Tickets.

From my battle, to our war! Check out the official website for more info on MIR4.

SOURCE Wemade

