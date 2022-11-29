ATFX Sponsors “The Duke of Edinburgh Cup” Mexico Event Again

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From November 4-6, 2022, ATFX, a financial markets CFDs and Forex broker with an international presence, participated in and sponsored “The Duke of Edinburgh Cup” qualifying match of 2023, which was held at the Hotel Moon Palace in Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico. As a “regular” event sponsor for five consecutive years, ATFX is pleased to maintain our long-term and stable partnership with the Duke of Edinburgh Cup.

Over the past 20 years, this amateur golf tournament has been held in more than 20 countries in Europe, Asia, Oceania, North America and South America. ATFX has ushered this charity event into Mexico. During the qualifier, the team invited customers who love charity and golf to the event and collaborated with them in the field activities. Therefore, the broker built rapport with its clients while sharing market tips.

ATFX held a party in the Gulf of Mexico when the tournament was over to celebrate its successful conclusion. ATFX’s Latin America Office met with the customers at the party to discuss the event’s process over the past two days and the planned follow-up activities. Furthermore, the company held a beach dinner before the main party to connect with its clients. ATFX got a deeper understanding of the Duke of Edinburgh Cup’s importance and boosted its visibility as a philanthropic brand through the two parties.

Zaid Meneses Morales, director of the ATFX Mexico Office, said that “ATFX’s philanthropic philosophy lies in extending love to all communities to identify the best way to help and support the people in need. Our cooperation with the Duke of Edinburgh Cup focuses on helping the youth worldwide because we believe that it is essential to love and train the next generation.” In addition, he concluded that “our presence in the Mexico event is intended not only to compete but to show our commitment to the society.”

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

