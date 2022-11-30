AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Enhance Workplace Utilization and Unleash People Counting Value for Optimal Benefits

PRNewswire November 30, 2022

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Milesight, a global AIoT solutions provider, rolls out the Occupancy & People Counting Series adopting the state-of-art AI and ToF technologies. Targeting workplace occupancy and people counting, the series leverages IoT technologies to generate real-time occupancy insights and people flow statistics, unleashing the potential utilization of spaces.

Convert Data into Spatial Intelligence with the Milesight AI Workplace Occupancy Sensor 

Being AI-based, the sensor accurately counts people to get a full picture of the designated area. In virtue of LoRaWAN®, the small-size payload transmitting allays privacy concerns for 100% anonymous detection. By getting extensive data, it forms a valuable information network of spaces. The data collected can be converted into information instantly for great space utilization.

The sensor can be applied everywhere related to space. The key value of the solution applying Milesight VS121 is to turn scattered and unobtainable spatial data into hands-down information, driving better utilization and scientific spatial management. It can be applied to workplaces, retail stores, shopping malls, supermarkets, meeting rooms, workstations and entrances.

  • LoRaWAN® Based
  • Up to 98% Accuracy
  • 100% Anonymous Detection (Compliant with GDPR)
  • 78m2 Large Detection Area
  • 16 Custom Detection Regions
  • Bi-Directional People Counting
  • Milesight D2D Communication
  • Easy Configuration

Convert Numbers into Decision-Making Insights with the Milesight 3D ToF People Counting Sensor

Using ToF Technology, the people flow of the monitoring area is precisely counted with 99.5% ultra-high accuracy and 100% anonymous detection. The advanced U-turn avoids unnecessary and redundant statistics for reliable performance. Check the accuracy testing report to find out how the sensor accurately counts in diversified application scenarios＞＞

It is mainly used for businesses like retail stores, shopping malls, supermarkets, commercial buildings and transportation. Also, it provides the possibility for smart linkage of control like HVAC systems and facilities. Where there is concern about people counting, there is the Milesight 3D People Counting Sensor. The data collected will be an operational database to drive intelligent management and sound decision-making.

  • 100% Anonymous Detection (Compliant with GDPR)
  • 99.5% Ultra-high Accuracy
  • Smart U-Turn Detection
  • ToF Light Source for Complete Darkness
  • Bi-Directional People Counting
  • A Million Local Storage Capacity
  • User-Friendly Management on DeviceHub

Taking the advantage of space occupancy and people counting, the series is going to sparkle to bring a superb and promising space utilization future.

SOURCE Milesight

