MAG UNVEILS AED 3 BILLION KETURAH RESERVE AT MEYDAN, DUBAI

PRNewswire November 29, 2022
  • The project is the first in the Middle East to propose residential ‘Bio Living,’ a lifestyle immersed in nature.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MAG, the leading real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Keturah Reserve, an AED 3 billion exclusive and innovative new luxury residential development in Meydan, one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential areas. The project offers transformational living through the design of space and is the first residential development in the Middle East to immerse residents in nature through the ‘Bio Living’ concept that incorporates nature into the built environment to improve the physical, mental and emotional health of its occupants. Keturah Reserve is scheduled to be completed by Q2 2025.

Keturah Reserve

Keturah Reserve will feature super homes comprising of villas and one-,two-,three,and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities at the project include expansive communal spaces, an outdoor pool, women’s and men’s gyms, spas, restaurants, and healthcare facilities.  

Other activities at the project include a pilates studio, a water bike pool, silk rope classes, and rooftop meditation and yoga spaces, all designed to strengthen the body’s core from the inside out.

Keturah Reserve is a place to tend to the inner self, inspired by the ‘from the inside out’ concept. All amenities, activities and food and beverage services are curated with that in mind.

At the heart of the project lies The Park, a lushly landscaped space across 300,000 square feet for residents to recharge and socialise, shaded by thousand-year-old olive trees sourced globally as reminders of Al Gaddah family’s origins as olive tree farmers and plantation owners.

Keturah Reserve’s homes are angled to capture and maximise natural daylight, gently diffusing it throughout the interior without heat or glare. Double-volume interior spaces increase the flow of naturally cooled air, reducing the need for air conditioning. The open-plan spaces are also designed without corridors or hallways, with custom-designed furniture and fixtures produced for each space to optimise the flow of passage.

Keturah Reserve, which is part of the new luxury real estate and hospitality brand Keturah, is designed by renowned architect Charlie Wu.

In his comments, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Chairman of MAG, said: “Keturah Reserve is uniquely conceived and designed with every detail crafted meticulously to elevate and enrich the lives of its residents. The project is the epitome of luxury living with a real sense of community.”

SOURCE MAG

