Digital Technologies Driving Transformational Growth Across the Biomanufacturing Value Chain

PRNewswire November 30, 2022

Digitalization enables a sustainable, effective, cost-efficient, and error-free system for biomanufacturing

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The biomanufacturing sector is experiencing a digitalization transformation that is aligned with Industry 4.0. According to Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis on the digital biomanufacturing industry, digital tools applied across processes, monitoring, analytics, and operations have accelerated biomanufacturing with a data-driven approach. Some of the most difficult challenges in biomanufacturing are scalability and reproducibility, particularly in the production of biologics and cell and gene therapies. However, digitalization enables a long-term, effective, cost-effective, and error-free biomanufacturing system.

Digitalization brings biomanufacturing to the next level.

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

“Digitalization improves the entire value chain of manufacturing biologics, competitive generic therapy (CGT) products, and vaccines,” said Neeraja Vettekudath, Healthcare Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Automated processes, remote monitoring, and digital supply chains accelerate biomanufacturing rates of biopharmaceuticals.”

Vettekudath added: “Digitalization deploys advanced sensors, artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), and blockchain to create platforms. It builds seamless biomanufacturing systems where information is passed from one stage to the next. This increases efficiency, creating growth opportunities for digital biomanufacturing solution providers, enablers, and adopters.”

To capitalize on the growth prospects of digital biomanufacturing, market participants should:

  • Invest in building digital twin models for predictive and data-driven biomanufacturing decisions.
  • Make an initial investment in digital tools that streamline processes.
  • Incorporate advanced software or AI tools to make sense of bioprocess data and accelerate the advancement toward developing robust and high-power processing systems that can use this data.

Developments in Digital Biomanufacturing: Technology Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s Healthcare research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors.

Developments in Digital Biomanufacturing: Technology Growth Opportunities

