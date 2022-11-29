AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Investor Communications firm Pedrosa Richardson will service global listed companies from London

PRNewswire November 30, 2022

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Investor Relations and Financial Communications firm Pedrosa Richardson started trading internationally from London today, with the purpose of supporting leading, global listed companies.

Company principals Max Richardson and Ramon Pedrosa-Lopez.

It has already secured half a dozen listed organizations as initial clients, and aims to build on its strong, established partnerships with key stock exchanges, including OTC Markets, where it is qualified as a Premium Provider in Investor Relations – as well as Euronext, Aquis in London, and BIVA in Mexico.

Its mission is to raise the profile and disseminate the financial narratives of public corporations before the investor community in the American, British, and European markets, hence driving growth and value.

Headquartered in London, Pedrosa Richardson is present in New York City (USA), Madrid (Spain) from where it oversees its EU operations, and Almaty (Kazakhstan) as it works to develop its services across Central Asia.

“We believe the key differentiator of publicly traded corporations, beyond a solid financial position, is having a strong public profile. Investor communications efforts clearly drive up market value in today’s capital markets “, said Max Richardson, the company’s principal. “And our growing client list speaks volumes.”

The management of Pedrosa Richardson has developed a proven blend of strategy and technology over the years, to advise senior management and boards of listed issuers and pre-IPO companies, envisaging a leap into the international capital markets.

Harnessing an agile, fast-moving, and digital model, the founders work upon the premise that investor communications and IR strategies demand AI, machine learning, and data analysis expertise.

The firm’s principals, Ramon Pedrosa-Lopez and Max Richardson are specialists in their respective fields, with over four decades of combined experience developing and executing campaigns for issuers listed on the LSE, OTC Markets, Euronext, and other capital markets.

Seen as a top strategist in the industry, Pedrosa’s insights have been featured in The New York Times and Forbes. He has advised private corporations in their public outreach and IR strategies and worked out of London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Madrid, Valletta, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Mexico City. He holds the highest qualifications achievable in the IR industry.

Richardson firmly established himself in the communications industry, coordinating global profile raising efforts for NASDAQ issuers, award-winning European banks, infrastructure conglomerates, and international energy and mining corporations.

www.pedrosa-richardson.uk

 

SOURCE Pedrosa Richardson

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.