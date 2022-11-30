AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Verdani Clients Showcase their Strength in the 2022 GRESB Global ESG Benchmark

PRNewswire December 1, 2022

Eight first- and three second-place rankings, two Global Sector Leaders and seven Regional Sector Leader designations, 11 – 5 Star and 12 – 4 Star ratings, and 17 in the top five of their peer groups.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Verdani Partners, a leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) consultant, continues to accelerate sustainability in the built environment by guiding clients towards improved performance on the GRESB Real Estate Assessment. GRESB is the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments globally, covering over $8.6 trillion of assets under management.

In 2022, Verdani submitted 41 assessments on behalf of 12 clients’ national and international real estate portfolios, including American Realty Advisors (ARA), Clarion Partners, CommonWealth Partners (CWP), GID, The Howard Hughes Corporation, Jamestown LP, Parkway, PCCP, and PGIM Real Estate.

Verdani clients achieved excellent results with four first ranked Management & Performance (M&P) submissions for The Howard Hughes Corporation and PGIM Real Estate, four first ranked Management & Development (M&D) submissions for PGIM Real Estate, and two second ranked M&P submissions for ARA and CWP. The Howard Hughes Corporation earned Regional Sector Leader designation for M&P, while PGIM Real Estate earned two Global Sector Leaders in M&P and M&D, three Regional Sector Leader designations for M&P, and three Regional Sector Leader designations for M&D.

Clients who earned GRESB 5 Star Ratings include ARA, CWP, GID, Jamestown LP, Parkway, and PGIM Real Estate. Clients who earned GRESB 4 Star Ratings for excellent performance include Clarion Partners, The Howard Hughes Corporation and PGIM Real Estate. Eight submissions achieved 10-19% single year score increases, which underscore the strength of our ongoing ESG management, decarbonization and net zero, TCFD-aligned resilience, and stakeholder engagement programs to advance sustainability in commercial real estate.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated ESG data to financial markets. GRESB is the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. GRESB.com.

About Verdani Partners

Verdani, a GRESB Global Partner, manages ESG programs for 16 real estate firms with over 4,500 properties managed across 1.1 billion square feet of diversified portfolios, representing over $460 billion AUM. verdani.com

Contact: Paulynn Cue, Chief Communications Officer, Verdani Partners, 213-281-5990

SOURCE Verdani Partners

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.