Cyclone Robotics Concluded “A Digital Future Without Borders, Digital Technology With Unlimited Productivity” Event

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cyclone Robotics, the Chinese leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider, has successfully concluded their event of the year, themed “A Digital Future Without Borders, Digital Technology With Unlimited Productivity“. During the online event, an audience comprising distinguished thought leaders and partners from government, industry, and academia shared and discussed how the ecosystem can better promote industrial transformation via application of experience, and concluded the event with the grand launch of upgraded product suites.

According to the CEO & Founder, Vincent Gao, this first mass upgrade of their product suite since being first released in 2015, is a significant achievement for the Series-C funded company.

The long list of upgrades and enhancements are due to the company’s unwavering focus and heavy investment into research and product development.

Vincent Gao explained, “Cyclone Robotics has undergone many rounds of successful capital cooperation, multiple product iterations and releases. I am also honoured to be able to compete on a global stage with many other vendors.”

He also said that this latest round of upgrades by Cyclone Robotics signal the arrival of the digital wave for the industry. Vincent opined that these recent innovations are the epitome of the RPA sector and the digital technology industry, overall.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) will not disappear, computing power will never regress, and technology will always move forward. Digital productivity driven by digital technology is becoming the only certainty in an uncertain era. We hope to build an ecosystem of solutions and create a win-win situation with more corporate customers and partners.”

Vincent Gao emphasised the more that uncertainty exists in the industry, the more that enterprises need to seize that which is certain.

“The era of digital productivity has arrived. It is the mission of Cyclone to reduce the societal cost of productivity ownership on the whole, and empower the development of productivity in China and the world in an agile and sustainable way.”

The latest versions of Cyclone product suites are made available in both Mandarin and English languages.

About Cyclone Robotics

Established in 2015, Cyclone Robotics is a world-leading RPA provider and thought leader in hyperautomation with an average annual growth rate of 400% since 2019. The company now has more than 800+ employees across 24 subsidiaries and branches around the world, serving more than 1,000 global customers. In early 2021, Cyclone Robotics established its Singapore branch as its ASEAN HQ office for Asia Pacific expansion to empower enterprises from ASEAN, Japan, ANZ, and the Middle East, across a wide variety of sectors to accelerate their digital transformation efforts with Cyclone’s full RPA products & services portfolio.

The company has also set up its European HQ office in London, and new branches in Indonesia and Amsterdam this year to further strengthen its global presence in America and the European market. Its explosive business growth, leading technology, strong team, advanced product ideas, and ability to seize business opportunities have been particularly recognised by investors and international authorities. Continuing to be favoured by front-line capital, Cyclone Robotics raised USD 150 million in Series C financing in November 2021, setting a record for the highest single financing in China’s RPA industry.

Appendix

The list of upgrades include:

An upgraded version of Cyclone Robot & Designer, from v4.3 to v5.0, which provides better user experience for technical and non-technical personnel. An improved ‘Flow Chart’ feature in Cyclone Designer which simplifies complex business scenarios and clarifies and makes more intuitive, interconnected business processes for Flow Chart users. Comprehensive enhancement of Computer Vision Intelligent capture capability, via continuous optimisation of deep learning algorithms. The result is improved accuracy and enhanced ability to recognise and make sense of graphics. Dynamic loading of component packages to efficiently save resources. Before automated resources can run, dependencies are found from configured sources and automatically installed to ensure workflows are implemented efficiently. Enterprise and Professional versions of Cyclone Controller are launched. The Enterprise Edition targets small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with powerful centralised management functions, and centralised control of robots and automated tasks. Optimum robot use via sharing. A new floating authorisation function supports sharing of robots, improves its utilisation rate, and returns on investment (ROI). An upgraded architecture, an independent Common Service (CS) which supports full-stack of Cyclone products. Now, the CS is separated from central control to function as a layer above the entire stack. This allows the flexible design and customisation of solutions that better fit the needs of customers; they can choose different combinations of product components, and support combinations that enable rich product sales.

