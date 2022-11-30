AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Leading Electric Vehicle Market, GWM Presents Various NEVs in Thailand

PRNewswire December 1, 2022

BAODING, China, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GWM, as the “Global Intelligent Technology Company”, brings a fleet of cutting-edge electric vehicles to the 39th Thailand International Motor Expo 2022.

Leading Electric Vehicle Market, GWM Presents Various NEVs in Thailand (PRNewsfoto/GWM)

The company is showing a sleeker ORA Grand Cat, New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV, the off-road TANK500 HEV, and some other Thailand’s popular models.

The first showcase of the ORA Grand Cat in Thailand

This is the first-ever showcase in Thailand of the ORA Grand Cat, the first premium pure electric coupe from the ORA brand. Its exterior design stands out with luxury and modernity, featuring a glass roof, active air inlet grille, electric rear spoiler and exhaust synthetic noise for sporty driving experiences.  

The ORA Grand Cat also comes with ORA Autopilot 3.0 intelligent navigation system to offer a smarter driving experience. The interior features a 12.3-inch multimedia touch screen, 10.25-inch driving information display, 11 infinity speakers with independent amplifier, and electric driver and passenger seats with massage and cooling systems, providing the ultimate comfort and pleasure.

Experience the next stylish level of the New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV

GWM is reinforcing the legendary achievement of the HAVAL H6, which has seized leadership of the local compact SUV segment for ten consecutive months (January-October 2022), introducing an enhanced version with a more stylish design as well as next-level comfort and convenience.

The New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV is outstanding, with a star matrix front grille and packs with first-in-class cutting-edge technologies. The vehicle is built on the intelligent modular GWM L.E.M.O.N Platform, which is adaptable to various types of engines. It is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo engine combined with an electric motor and a multi-mode DHT electric hybrid system.

TANK500 HEV brings versatility and the pleasure of “life without limits”

Brandishing its combination of elegance and strength for four-wheel driving, the TANK500 HEV brings versatility and the pleasure of “life without limits”. The model is equipped with a hybrid power combination of 2.0T+9HAT (2.0 Liter Turbo+9-speed Hydraulic Automatic Transmission).

The model is powered by the latest intelligent four-wheel drive and the intelligent driving assistance systems such as TANK Turn that can easily turn a corner in narrow places. Front and rear electric control differential locks that help transfer wheels force to avoid wheel slippage, together with various off-road driving modes that are automatically adjusted as the driving surface changes.

Elliot Zhang, President of GWM ASEAN, said: “Since our official launch in Thailand last February, GWM, as the xEV leader, has adhered to our strategy of differentiation to create quality products and services, new experiences, and cutting-edge technology to Thai consumers.”

Currently, GWM is accelerating its new energy transformation and will introduce more new energy models to more markets, bringing clean and smart  mobility experiences to users.

 

SOURCE GWM

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.