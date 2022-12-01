AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Centralis Group launches Alternative Investment Fund Anti-Money Laundering Risk Management services

PRNewswire December 1, 2022

Centralis’ Governance, Risk and Compliance service line, launched earlier this year on the incorporation of Wheelhouse Advisors into the Group, continues to broaden its proposition to the alternative investment management sector following last month’s acquisition of Danesmead Limited.

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Centralis Group today announced the further expansion of its Governance, Risk and Compliance service line and Cayman Islands business operations with the appointment of offshore anti-money laundering (AML) specialist Gary McLean. Gary will lead a new independent anti-money laundering risk management team that will focus on the provision of specialised AML services to alternative investment funds domiciled in all major jurisdictions. This development comes on the back of the acquisition of the independent directorship services provider Danesmead Limited in November.

Under Gary’s leadership, tailored investment fund specific AML risk solutions will be delivered via a high calibre team of experienced AML professionals. Services include client funds’ Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer, Money Laundering Reporting Officer, Deputy Money Laundering Reporting Officer roles and delivering AML Advisory.

Matthew Crisp, Head of Centralis Governance, Risk & Compliance commented: “Hot on the heels of welcoming our highly experienced independent fund directors to the group, it is immensely satisfying that we are now further extending our services for alternative investment managers. I am delighted to welcome Gary. As an accomplished AML professional who has worked with some of the world’s leading asset managers, the experience he brings to bear demonstrates a world class understanding of the AML risk requirements that investment funds face and must comply with, along with the practical means of discharging the attendant obligations. With this latest development, as well as those to come, we strive to bring best-in-class solutions to both current and new clients.”

Gary McLean commented: “I am absolutely delighted to join the growing team of Centralis professionals. The goal is to provide high quality AML risk solutions that are tailored to address the specific needs of investment funds. The independence and support network of Centralis Group provides the perfect environment to do so.

Centralis Group is a leading alternative asset and corporate services provider, offering a full range of services and expertise to its global client base. It has established itself as an industry leader providing a customer-centric tailored service via over 270 highly experienced professionals. The Group is headquartered in Luxembourg, with a presence in 13 countries globally.

 

SOURCE Centralis Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.