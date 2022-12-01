MGI Cements Its Presence and Contribution in Singapore’s Genomics Landscape at ESMO Asia Congress 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, will join global and Asian cancer professionals at the ESMO Asia Congress 2022 taking place 2-4 December in Singapore. In addition, MGI will introduce a free trial campaign on its latest sequencer DNBSEQ-G99* for early users in APAC at the event (more details can be found here).

At ESMO, MGI sets to showcase its MGISP-100 Automated Sample Preparation System and DNBSEQ-G99* Genetic Sequencer at Booth C209. Suitable for small and medium-sized research laboratories such as in hospitals, MGISP-100 provides an automated library package for the most popular applications such as breast cancer, lung cancer and more.

Meanwhile, as one of the fastest sequencers* among medium-to-low throughput sequencers globally, DNBSEQ-G99* was developed based on MGI’s proprietary DNBSEQ™ technology and further enabled by innovations in biochemistry, optics, fluidics, temperature control, and other core systems. It is highly applicable for targeted oncology panel sequencing, oncology methylation sequencing, small whole-genome sequencing and more. DNBSEQ-G99* will be available in Singapore starting early 2023.

To allow customers to experience the rapid and high-quality data output of the DNBSEQ-G99*, MGI is offering free trials for early users in APAC from now until 31 January 2023. Each customer will have the chance to enjoy up to 96 Gb data for free. All interested parties are welcome to visit Booth C209 for more details and to meet DNBSEQ-G99* up close.

“We are excited to showcase our latest achievements and connect with our customers and partners at ESMO Asia Congress 2022,” Dr. Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific. “MGI is dedicated to empowering our customers in their scientific discovery and enable clinical applications – not only in the field of oncology, but also in drug discovery, precision medicine, precision prevention, and treatment monitoring in Singapore and beyond.”

Earlier in June, MGI formed an official partnership with MiRXES, a Singapore-headquartered biotechnology company, to build an ultra-high-throughput, high-resolution spatial genomics pipeline in Singapore. The collaboration combines the end-to-end RNA translational research and region-leading molecular diagnostics development capabilities at MiRXES, with the transformational Stereo-seq technology from BGI-Research, and MGI’s leading DNBSEQ-T10×4RS* sequencing system.

The cutting-edge DNBSEQ-T10×4RS* sequencing platform (T10), one of the world’s largest and highest throughput next generation sequencers, was unveiled in late November among the presence of distinguished guests including Dr. Wang Jian, Chairman of MGI. The T10, housed at MiRXES’s purpose-built multi-omics laboratory at Singapore’s Biopolis, is the first of its kind installed and operationalized in APAC, outside of China. Through this new system, MGI looks to expand access to genomics and scale its positive impact across Singapore and the region.

In line with its commitment to Singapore’s healthcare development, MGI will also participate in The Singapore Healthcare AI Datathon and Expo, co-organized by the National University of Singapore (NUS), National University Health System (NUHS) and MIT Critical Data, as a Gold Sponsor. MGI will host a workshop on 1 December covering MGI’s global adoptions, tools, and cutting-edge research projects. Moreover, MGI’s technology and products, including the ultra-high-throughput sequencer DNBSEQ-T7*, will be exhibited on 2 December. Further details and registration for the workshop can be found here.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI’s mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit MGI website or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn or YouTube .

*For StandardMPS and CoolMPS: Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, and Romania. Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Hong Kong. No purchase orders for StandardMPS products will be accepted in the USA until after January 1, 2023.

