AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

China Matters’ Features: How China’s Guizhou Province is promoting the development of its rural areas

PRNewswire December 1, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — China Matters releases a talk show series on the development of southwest China’s Guizhou Province. The six-episode talk show, named The Talk with Guizhou, invites six guests from China and abroad to share their views on topics such as how Guizhou promotes rural revitalization, how local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can build a better eco-system.

In this episode, China Matters talks to Alessandro Teixeira, a professor of Public Policy at Tsinghua University. Teixeira served as Brazil’s Minister of Tourism in 2016. He shares with us how Guizhou advances rural revitalization and what lessons can be learned from its experience.

Aiming at solving the serious rural issues, in 2017, China proposed the implementation of a rural revitalization strategy that involves improving the quality of agricultural development, promoting green development in rural areas, and enhancing rural culture and helping it flourish.

In Teixeira’s view, one of the challenges facing Guizhou is to continue increasing efficiency in agricultural production while identifying the target market. He sees how farmers from Guizhou sell agricultural products on social media platforms and believes it benefits them as livestreaming marketing can help generate direct income by cutting the middlemen. 

Besides boosting income, rural development also involves the utilization of technology and innovation. Guizhou is using big data to analyze the families and individuals in need of financial support. Teixeira says the big data industry can overflow to other sectors to push forward Guizhou’s high-quality growth.

“One of the key lessons that Guizhou is teaching China and the world is how you use technology to tackle a problem that was poverty alleviation and rural revitalization,” says Teixeira, “and how you can spin off this to other sectors.”

Contact: Li Shengnan
Tel:0086-13701304527
E-mail: [email protected]
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/t-5uEjEwXX4

 

China Matters Logo

 

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.