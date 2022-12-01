Delta Thailand Included in ASEAN Asset Class by the ASEAN CG Scorecard Project for Excellence in Corporate Governance

BANGKOK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. was included in the ASEAN Asset Class by the ASEAN CG Scorecard Project for excellence in corporate governance. The recognition was announced after a review of evaluation results in the 2021 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), an initiative of the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) toward ASEAN integration.

The ASEAN CG Scorecard Project conducts a peer-review process every two years with participation from six ASEAN countries Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam. Regional companies are assessed considering criteria from international good corporate governance principles such as OECD Principle, ICGN-Corporate Governance Principle, World Bank-CG ROSC, UK Code and ASX Code.

The appraisal is conducted for ASEAN listed companies with market capitalization at the Top 100. Recognitions include:

ASEAN Top 20 Publicly Listed Companies : An award given to companies with the highest score among the top 20 in ASEAN.

: An award given to companies with the highest score among the top 20 in ASEAN. ASEAN Asset Class Publicly Listed Companies : An award given to companies that score 97.50 points or more (representing 75% of the total score for both levels is 130 points).

: An award given to companies that score 97.50 points or more (representing 75% of the total score for both levels is 130 points). Country Top 3 Publicly Listed Companies: An award given to listed companies with the highest score in the Top 3 of each country.

Delta Thailand was among over 230 recognized companies in the ASEAN Asset Class, scoring at least 97.5 points in the 2021 ACGS. Recognized companies were invited to attend the 2021 ACGS ASEAN Virtual Awards hosted by the Institute of Corporate Directors Philippines and held on December 1, 2022.

As a corporate global citizen listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), Delta Thailand has earned numerous recognition for excellence in corporate governance including the “Excellent” score of 94% in the Corporate Governance Report of Thai Listed Companies for six consecutive years by the Thai Institute of Directors Association.

Delta’s years of excellent corporate governance performance underscore its successful sustainable development strategy and corporate practices. Delta commits to adding value to stakeholders and delivering on its brand promise: Smarter. Greener. Together.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” which reflects the company’s strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta’s business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company’s global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

