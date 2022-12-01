KEXXEL GROUP BRINGS TOGETHER RENOWNED INDUSTRY EXPERTS TO HIGHLIGHT THE IMPORTANCE OF ESG IN MALAYSIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ESG Evolve 2022: Driving Catalytic Change for Business Sustainability conference will feature a stellar cast of industry experts who will share their experiences amid renewed global interest in the topic.

The 3-day event organised by the Kexxel Group, a leading business intelligence company that provides top-tier learning and networking opportunities to blue-chip companies in Asia and the Middle East through international business conferences and corporate training, brings together more than 30 experts from some of the world’s largest brands, most influential companies, policymakers, and social enterprises to share innovations, learnings, and forward-thinking ESG practices with the community in Malaysia.

The conference will be held at the EQ Hotel in Kuala Lumpur from December 6–8, 2022.

Kexxel Group’s Managing Director, Yeoh Boon Pin said:

“We are excited to hold our inaugural conference on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and to bring together a prominent panel of thought leaders who will share their views, lessons learned, and best practices with the ESG community in Malaysia. Due to greater ESG awareness, we can see that national governments, multinational corporations, and business players are becoming more committed to the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Malaysia has also pledged to become a carbon-neutral nation by 2050.

“We hope that the insights shared at this conference will be useful to both businesses that are just embarking on their ESG journey and those that have been doing it for a while. Participants will also learn how ESG is driving business strategies that will unleash innovation, attract the right talent and investors, establish long-term partnerships, and impact companies’ bottom lines. They will also have the opportunity to learn about key trends, gain new perspectives, and participate in ESG discussions. It’s not to be missed and we hope to see you there.”

Present at the conference are award-winning companies such as Kenanga Investors Berhad, IOI Corporation Berhad, Petra Group, BNP Paribas Asset Management and Yinson. Other companies that have also done significant work in ESG and received recognitions are Cenviro, treatsure (Singapore), SEEK, MDEC, SME Corp Malaysia, Climate Governance Malaysia, AIA Malaysia, BMW, Sunway University, UNITEN R&D, edotco Group, RHB Banking Group, KPJ Healthcare Berhad apart from Bloomberg, The Edge, Thoughts In Gear (TIG), EY Consulting, PwC, Korn Ferry and UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei

(UNGCMYB) to name a few.

More information on the ESG Evolve 2022: Driving Catalytic Change for Business Sustainability, including the full list of speakers, can be found on this website.

