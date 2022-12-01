AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
“ASTANA CLUB” HELD IN PARIS DURING PRESIDENT OF KAZAKHSTAN VISIT TO FRANCE

PRNewswire December 2, 2022

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On November 29, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a historic visit to France and held a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The Presidents discussed the prospects for the further development of strategic partnership and cooperation between two countries.

On the same day, the meeting of the Astana Club, organized in support of the President’s visit, was held in Paris. The meeting was dedicated to the topic “Greater Eurasia: building dialogue in the age of uncertainty”.

The Astana Club platform once again brought together prominent international figures, including the world-famous economist Nouriel Roubini, former Head of Bank of Israel and Chairman of the Group of Thirty Jacob Frenkel, Chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) Klaas Knoth, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate on climate change Raekwon Chung and many others.

During the key session, Prof. Roubini noted the importance of Central Asia to continue the policy of balancing between Great powers. “It is necessary to diversify your allies. There is no point in relying solely on Russia, China, EU or the US.”

Considering the current geopolitics, ex-deputy assistant to the US President for national security Lisa Curtis noted: “Until this year few questioned Russia’s influence in Central Asia. However, the tectonic shifts certainly rise questions about if Central Asian states will allow themselves to remain reliant on Russia alone.”

Ms. Curtis believes that a window of opportunity is opening for the world to build stronger relations with the region.  

Peter Frankopan, a well-known historian from Oxford University noted that the process of de-globalization will require a new adaptation.

Frankopan emphasized: “Central Asian states are in a tricky neighborhood. The need to maneuver between Moscow and Beijing is forcing the countries to use special approaches when implementing foreign policies”.

The session was moderated by Yerzhan Saltybaev, Director of Institute of World Economics and Politics from Kazakhstan, who stated that “We are witnessing the emergence Eurasia as a single economic space, and Central Asia and Kazakhstan has a great potential to become an assemblage point of the continent”.

The experts emphasized that the key factor for stability in Eurasia is the speedy resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. All participants of the conference specially noted the high importance and timeliness of the visit of the President of Kazakhstan to France at this political moment.

