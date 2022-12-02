AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Unstoppable, Neta Auto delivered 15,072 units in November

PRNewswire December 2, 2022

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With an increasing user acceptance, new energy passenger vehicles have maintained sustained high growth. In China, among the domestic brand sales, the penetration rate of NEVs has exceeded 55%, reaching an unprecedented height in the industry.

Among them, Neta Auto has maintained a high growth trend. In November, the company delivered 15,072 units, an increase of 51% compared to the same period last year; and in the first 11 months of 2022, the company delivered 144,278 units, a year-on-year growth for 29 consecutive months.

In market segments, 11,263 units of the Neta V were delivered, up 60.3% from the previous year. The Neta V is likely to become the best-selling all-electric SUV produced by Chinese EV startups for 14 consecutive months. The official delivery of the Neta S began on November 30 in a well-organized and grand ceremony for customers.

According to statistics, Neta Auto had delivered 240,255 units by November 2022. As the choice of 240,000 customers, Neta Auto has become one of the most trusted NEV brands.

It is the solid technical strength that underpins the sales. Neta Auto has constantly invested in R&D of product technology. On November 21, the company held a press conference on its global technology brand “Hozon Intelligent Technology” to unveil three sub brands – Hozon Supercomputing; Hozon Electric Drive; and Hozon Extended Range, gaining wide recognition in the industry.

The release of “Hozon Intelligent Techonology” reflects Neta Auto’s brand value of equality in technology, which aims to provide customers with better travel and life through technology. This also shows Neta Auto’s firm determination to win the protracted competition of NEVs and create an immediate access to high-quality intelligent EVs.

SOURCE Hozon New Energy Automobile

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.