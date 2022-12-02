AMD and Viettel Collaborate on 5G Mobile Network Expansion

Viettel selects Xilinx Zynq MPSoC and RFSoC adaptive platforms to enable its next-generation 5G systems serving more than 130 million mobile customers globally.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Viettel High Tech (Member of Viettel Group) today announced the successful completion of a 5G mobile network field trial deployment conducted by Viettel and powered by AMD Xilinx Zynq™ UltraScale+™ MPSoC devices. As the largest telecom operator in Vietnam serving more than 130 million mobile customers, Viettel High Tech has a rich history of using AMD radio technology with prior 4G deployments and is now accelerating new networks via new 5G remote radio heads (RRH). Designed to meet the growing capacity and performance requirements of mobile users globally, the Viettel 5G mobile network is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

AMD is the exclusive radio unit (RU) silicon supplier for Viettel’s indigenous 5G radio development. After the successful completion of the first field trial, Zynq MPSoCs are now set to be extended to an additional 300 Macro 8T8R base stations and 900 5G 8T8R Macro radios. The Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC was also chosen by Viettel for its first-generation 64T64R Massive MIMO radio which is currently being optimized for field trials. Viettel is developing the next generation of radios to also include Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC devices, to provide industry-leading integration and higher performance.

“Viettel is committed to advancing mobile technology leadership by working closely with AMD to incorporate its adaptable SoC technology into our new generation of 5G networks,” said Nguyen Vu Ha, general director of Viettel High Tech. “Going from VHT’s history of making 4G BTS, this decision to scale for the growing demands of 5G was based on evaluating various factors including flexibility, simplification, design stability and the experience of engineers.”

“5G provides new opportunities to offer higher levels of performance, power efficiency and new services along with increased reliability required to meet the growing data demands of cellular networks,” said Yousef Khalilollahi, corporate vice president of APAC sales, Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group, AMD. “We are proud of our close collaboration with Viettel and remain focused on enabling its mobile network to deliver the optimal end-user experience as well as the flexibility to evolve and grow as Viettel’s user base and required bandwidth continue to increase globally.”

About Viettel High Tech

As the R&D arm of Viettel Group, Viettel High Tech develops full 5G network architecture including 5 layers: Service/App layers, Core layers, Transportation layers, Access layers, Devices; makes Vietnam one of the few countries that can produce 5G equipment. Collaboration with the leading partners is VHT’s strategy. With the desire to experiment, exchange knowledge, further develop diverse fields, VHT is moving to accompany the international high-tech community. Learn more about VHT on Website, LinkedIn and Fanpage.

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

