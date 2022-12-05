Natya Hotels & Resort elevate guests’ experience stay in the most sought-after destinations

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Natya Hotels & Resort was founded in 2013 and developed from a 3-star hotel, boutique hotel, and luxury 5-star villa in Bali and Gili Trawangan island also continuing to expand the business. “We create unforgettable experiences in distinct locations to make Natya Hotels & Resort worthy to compete in the world scene. Furthermore, Natya is the best place for relaxation from the hustle and bustle city tucked by beauty in Ubud, “ said Siti Maryati Owner of Natya Hotels and Resort by Coco Group Bali.

Natya Hotels & Resort offers to get experience luxurious service and indulge in a lavish stay nestled in lush green views and treetops in Ubud. Meanwhile, Natya Hotels & Resort offers the ideal fun-filled beachfront holiday on Gili Trawangan island that well-known has two magical moments to enjoy the sunrise and sunset on the island. Discover a mixed history, natural panoramas, and sites of Balinese cultural significance Natya Hotels & Resort is situated in a prime location only a short stroll away from Bali’s majestic and most iconic sea temple, Tanah Lot. Ideal for casual travellers, Natya Hotels & Resort is conveniently located near the bustling Kuta area offering countless varieties of restaurants and entertainment. Natya Hotels & Resort has opened a new campground concept tucked in the heart of the Sidemen area with beautiful river and breathtaking mountain scenery serenity, and set in more than 10 hectares in the lush tropical green field. Last but not the least Natya Hotels & Resort recommend for families group who wish to stay in a private and comfortably with warm and friendly service in the Jimbaran area.

About Natya Hotels and Resort

Natya Hotels and Resort is Bali-based hospitality management under Coco Group Bali. With hospitality expertise and local genius, Natya Hotels and Resort is a development partner of choice in Indonesia. The management oversees Natya Resort Ubud, Natya Hotel Gili Trawangan, Natya Hotel Tanah Lot, Natya Hotel Kuta, Natya River Sidemen, and Natya Residence Jimbaran.

