  • award and prize

ROLLER celebrates gaining Great Place to Work® certification

PRNewswire December 5, 2022

Ten years into its business operations, ROLLER has achieved a 98% employee satisfaction rating from Great Place to Work® — the global authority on workplace culture. 

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ROLLER, an all-in-one venue management software company for the leisure and attractions industry, recently celebrated achieving Great Place to Work® certification in Australia. 

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, and the certification program results from 30 years of workplace feedback, data, and research. The program is the world’s most extensive study of workplace excellence. 

Once a company has registered for recognition as a Great Place to Work®, its employees are sent a confidential survey that they have two weeks to complete. The survey contains questions on the employees’ general work experience. It asks questions about company culture, departments, direct managers, psychological well-being at work, and more. 

To be eligible for consideration as a Great Place to Work®, at least 75% of employees must complete the survey. Afterward, the results are benchmarked against the world’s best companies. If the applying company stands up to world-class employment excellence standards, they will be awarded Great Place to Work® status. 

Such a status is recognized globally and marks certified companies as an employer of choice. It is an exciting milestone for ROLLER and every team member who has helped make ROLLER what it is today.

“The Great Place to Work® certificate really cements the focus and priority ROLLER has always put on its people. Our people are everything that’s great about our company. We hire amazing, passionate people that are innovative and forward-thinking, and ultimately that results in an incredible platform and service for our customers. And we have an amazing time together along the way!” said Bee Hepburn, Chief People Officer at ROLLER. 

“I truly enjoy and look forward to showing up for work every day, and it’s all because of the people at ROLLER. Our wonderful leaders build a culture where everyone has the opportunity to flourish. And they invest greatly in our professional development, which is why it was possible for me to pursue my CPA while working full-time at ROLLER. With perks like flexible working hours, WFH allowance, remote working, study leave, professional development allowance, etc., ROLLER is indeed a fantastic place to work,” said Pragati Sharma, Senior Finance Manager/ Acting Financial Controller at ROLLER. 

About ROLLER

With customers in over 25 countries, ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for the modern attraction, purpose built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers’ business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER’s modern solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, the Guest Experience Score®, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

SOURCE ROLLER

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

