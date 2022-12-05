AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Luxembourg selects Intersec for its new Public Warning System

PRNewswire December 6, 2022

PARIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Government of Luxembourg has selected Intersec to roll out its new national public warning system. This will enable Luxembourg authorities to send alerts and have access to crisis management tools in the event of an emergency that may affect public safety. 

Left to right: Grégory Redavid (CTIE) ; Yann Chevalier (Intersec CEO) ; Xavier Bettel (Luxembourg Prime Minister) Copyright: SIP / Luc Deflorenne

Previously, alerts were sent through GouvAlert.lu and a zonal SMS system. Since Intersec’s solution relies on mobile network operators and combines cell broadcast with location-based SMS, it reaches almost the entire population and can target people passing through a defined area. Government departments and agencies will be able to send contextualized alerts on the mobile phones of all those concerned, whether they are in or near the danger zone.

The Intersec system integrates a multitude of other communication channels, including a new mobile app, websites, and social networks, along with advanced crisis management features. Luxembourg authorities will therefore be able to notify those concerned about the situation’s development in real time, provide them with safety instructions throughout the incident, improve inter-agency communications, and better coordinate field operations. 

Several European governments and mobile service providers have already selected Intersec’s public warning system, which now covers 30% of the EU’s total population.

About Intersec

Intersec is a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telcos in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our 65 clients in 50 countries leverage our instruments to reach, locate and map nearly one billion connected devices 24/7, and our public warning solutions cover 30% of the population in the European Union. At Intersec, Privacy by Design goes well beyond accepted standards, it assures regulatory compliance, no matter where our clients operate. Learn more at intersec.com.

For more information: Charlotte Cardona, Director, Communications, [email protected]

 

Intersec Logo

 

SOURCE Intersec

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.