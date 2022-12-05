With Major Snow Approaching, the Winter Scenery of Shanxi Illustrates the Oriental Charm

TAIYUAN, China, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Snow is the thing that people anticipate the most in winter. With red walls and white snow, the Forbidden City is representative of the oriental charms. However, if the snow falls on Shanxi, which is reputed as the “Museum of Chinese ancient architecture”, the beauty of the building is no less attractive than the capital.

The snow falls on Mount Wutai. As the red walls, gray tiles, and green pines rival with others, the thousand-year-old Foguang Temple is more tranquil than ever. On top of Mount Lingjiu, people can look far into the distance and hear peals of holy and wonderful bells, as if in a fairyland.

The snow falls on the Jinci Temple. This solemn royal garden, therefore, gains more peace and vitality. The dragon cornices of the Saint Mother’s Hall seem to hold the snow in their mouths and the Never Aging Spring flow under the snow cove. Amid the white snow, green cypresses and red walls, a woman in a Chinese costume walking under an umbrella in the snow shall bring us back to a thousand years ago.

The snow falls on the Mid-air Temple. The red pavilion on the cliff becomes increasingly exquisite and splendid, like the heavenly palace. When you wander in it and look down, the snow-capped mountains of different shapes are in sight, which is called “the world’s great view”.

In addition to the ancient structures, other engaging sceneries include the flowing Hukou Waterfall where ice hangs upside down, Five-Old-Man Peak where the accumulated waterfall ices form a fairy tale world, dazzling non-heritage folklore performance of iron flowers… In winter, Shanxi is romantic, and magnificent, which no doubt makes you linger on with no thought of leaving.

