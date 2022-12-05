AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ACE Money Transfer and Allied Bank Limited, Giving Away 61 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Overseas Pakistanis

PRNewswire December 6, 2022

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A renowned UK-based remittance provider, ACE Money Transfer, collaborates with one of the largest banks in Pakistan, Allied Bank Limited (ABL), in line with Pakistan Remittance Initiative’s (PRI) vision to augment recent plummeting remittance inflows as the country’s foreign reserves heavily rely on remittances that make up almost 8.69% of its GDP.

Any remittance sent via ACE Money Transfer from the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland and received from any Allied Bank branch across Pakistan until December 31, 2022, will be eligible to win one of 61 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The daily winners will be chosen through weekly lucky draws during the course of the campaign.

Mr Rashid Ashraf, the CEO of ACE Money Transfer, states, “Overseas Pakistanis aid economic stability by sending remittances. We have always facilitated expatriates with state-of-the-art technology and convenient, speedy, safe, and economical services to help stimulate remittance inflows to Pakistan. This partnership with Allied Bank Limited accentuates the use of regulated channels and rewards the customers for acknowledging their efforts.”

Mr Aizid Razzaq Gill, the Chief Executive Officer of Allied Bank Limited, states, “Workers’ remittances, have been a major source of foreign earnings for Pakistan for the last several decades; and Allied Bank has consistently remained a strong proponent of the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision to boost remittances inflows through legal channels. Allied Bank’s strategic alliance with ACE Money Transfer is a true testament to the Bank’s strong focus, and commitment to fostering secure and cost-effective funds transfers through formal channels.” 

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer (registered name “Aftab Currency Exchange Limited”), based out of Manchester, the UK, is a growing remittance provider. It offers impeccable online money transfer services to millions of Pakistani expatriates with an extensive network of 390,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

About Allied Bank Limited

Allied Bank Limited is one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, with existence for over 75 years. The Bank has a large network of over 1,425 online branches & 1,500+ ATMs across the country. It offers various technology-based products and services to its diverse clientele, with a continued focus on digital transformation and process automation.

ACE_Money_Transfer_Logo

 

SOURCE Ace Money Transfer

