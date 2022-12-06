AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Aergo Protocol Now available on TrustVerse, MarS Wallet

PRNewswire December 6, 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TrustVerse, the blockchain technology business arm of Digifinance, has officially announced a strategic partnership to support Aergo, an open-source hybrid blockchain platform on its solutions.  Through this partnership, various virtual assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFT) based on the Aergo mainnet, will be additionally supported in Mars Wallet.

Mars Wallet(https://www.the-masterkey.com/mars-wallet) is a crypto & NFT wallet that can be logged in simply with Kakao and Google accounts. In particular, it differentiates with many other wallets in way that it connects with MasterKey which provides self-custodian private key protection/recovery service via 3FA information (name/date of birth, email, mobile phone). The advantage is that individuals can safely protect their assets on blockchain and cloud as a non-custodial type.

Michael Jeoung, CEO of Trustverse, said, “As Aergo protocol is now supported on MarS wallet, Aergo global users can access and manage not only the crypto assets but NFTs more intuitive way. Additionally support of MasterKey, private key protection service will add security to its ecosystem. We will continue to collaborate,” he said.

Regarding this partnership, Aergo CISO Hochul Seok said, “Aergo is working hard to expand user participation by submitting governance proposals to encourage participation in on-chain activities, including staking and voting.” We are pleased that main-net based native assets can be accessed securely in various domains.”

SOURCE Digifinance Pte. Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.