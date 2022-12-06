AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Scytáles AB together with Netcompany-Intrasoft wins landmark EU Digital Wallet contract

PRNewswire December 6, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Scytáles AB together with Netcompany-Intrasoft, member of NETCOMPANY Group A/S, has been awarded the much-anticipated European Digital Identity Wallet contract, encompassing development, consultancy, and support services.

Scytales logo

In 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and following announcements as early as 2020 by Commission President, the European Commission announced its plans for a European Digital Identity framework available to all EU citizens, residents, and businesses.

The ultimate objective is a secure European e-identity, available to all EU citizens, across the EU and across activities. This would include digital identification means, electronic signatures, validation of documents and would entail transparency of data use.

The European Digital Identity Wallet will provide the benchmark for secure and transparent digital identification across the EU, ensuring at the same time the safety of the data that each citizen provides. The benefits are multi-fold from ease of use to cost reductions for businesses to cross-border transactions made possible.

The wallet will be developed by Scytáles AB and Luxembourg-based consortium leader Netcompany-Intrasoft and will be offered to Member States and other stakeholders for implementing the requirements of the Regulation on a framework for a European Digital Identity.

Mr. Konstantin Papaxanthis, CEO of Scytáles AB: “Since the global pandemic the digitalization of processes for both companies and public services has made safe digital identification imperative. The EU Digital Wallet will simplify daily life for EU citizens and businesses and create growth opportunities for public and private services across the EU. We are honored to have been awarded the EU Digital Wallet contract with our reputable partner and proud that Scytáles’ world leading technology gets recognized.”

About Scytáles:

Scytáles is the leading developer of ISO-Mobile Driving Licenses, Mobile IDs and Derived Mobile IDs as a complement to Security Printed Documents and Validation mechanisms over the counter and over the web. With our fully ISO-compliant technologies, we are the global leaders of the new generation of personal credentials using a cell phone while authorizing what data will be shared. We enable going mobile and validating in real-time in online and offline modes. Scytáles AB represents Sweden as an expert in several Standardization Bodies. Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden and offices in the US, Greece and Portugal.

www.scytales.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/scytales-ab/ 

Media Contact:

Anna Seddigh
Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]
[email protected] 
0046 (0) 70 988 60 48

SOURCE Scytáles AB

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.