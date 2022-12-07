AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian entrepreneur Monique Conheady joins Wavemaker Impact as its newest Venture Partner

PRNewswire December 7, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Wavemaker Impact, a climate tech venture builder, announces that Monique Conheady has joined as its new Venture Partner for Australia and New Zealand. With Monique leading its efforts in Australia and New Zealand, Wavemaker Impact intends to launch its first venture in the region next year.

Wavemaker Impact partners with experienced entrepreneurs to build climate tech startups that, as a portfolio, have the potential to reduce 10% of the global carbon budget. Every company that Wavemaker Impact builds is a ‘100×100’ company – a startup with the potential to abate 100 million metric tons of carbon emissions and be a US$100-million revenue business. The founding team of Wavemaker Impact has previously built over 15 companies (including unicorns and an IPO) from scratch and invested over US$300 million in Asian tech companies, including 35 greentech startups.

Monique brings a wealth of experience as a successful founder, corporate executive, investor, and board director, and has spent 25 years working to mitigate the climate crisis. She was co-founder and CEO of Flexicar, Australia’s first carshare service, which she sold to Hertz Car Rental. She was also co-founder of DC Power Co., a crowd-funded energy retailer for grid connected solar PV households. Monique is currently the chair of JET Charge, Australia’s leading EV charging infrastructure business; a board member of the Victorian Environment Protection Authority; a director of Phantm, a natural materials solutions lab; a Senior Industry Fellow with RMIT Forward, RMIT University’s Centre for Future Skills and Workforce Transformation; and the inaugural Chair of the Cremorne Digital Hub, Victoria’s digital ecosystem gateway.

“I’m excited to join the Wavemaker Impact team and to bring their climate tech venture building approach to the ANZ region. Entrepreneurs play a critical role in developing scalable solutions that address climate change. I’m looking forward to working with experienced entrepreneurs to uncover opportunities to build climate tech unicorns that serve the region and beyond,” said Monique.

Doug Parker, founding partner of Wavemaker Impact, commented, “We are lucky to have Monique leading our efforts in the ANZ region. As a successful climate entrepreneur, she understands better than anyone the opportunities and challenges of launching green companies for ANZ.”

Monique and the Wavemaker Impact team are actively looking for experienced founders to build an Australia-based climate tech unicorn. For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3366412476.

About Wavemaker Impact

Wavemaker Impact is the first VC-backed climate tech venture builder in Southeast Asia. The Wavemaker Impact team co-founds sustainability startups with proven entrepreneurs, with the goal of reducing 10% of the global carbon budget by 2035. Every company that Wavemaker Impact builds is a ‘100×100’ company – a startup with the potential to abate 100 million metric tons of carbon and be a US$100-million revenue business. The founding team has previously built over 15 companies (including unicorns and an IPO) from scratch and invested over US$300 million in Asian tech companies, including 35 greentech startups. For more information, visit https://wavemakerimpact.com/.

SOURCE Wavemaker Partners

