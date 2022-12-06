Clarivate Expands Real World Data and Analytics Solutions with Addition of U.S. Specialty Pharmacy Data

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the inclusion of linked specialty pharmacy claims data within real world data solutions. The new U.S. dataset will expand the real world data and analytics offerings from Clarivate. Researchers can access an in-depth view of high-cost medications and valuable insights into the patient’s treatment journey in chronic, complex and rare diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (e.g., Humira, Enbrel), inflammatory conditions (e.g., Dupixent, Otezla), and cancer (e.g., Xgeva, Xeloda).

Specialty drugs cover at least 20% of the market for chronic, complex and rare diseases. However, conventional claims data warehouses rarely include these high-cost medications, which limits the research potential of numerous diseases. Specialty pharmacy data enables life sciences professionals to:

Track specialty drug uptake and understand market dynamics (market and launch analytics)

Build brand-level patient profiles (brand analytics, patient journey)

Measure non/adherence and switching patterns (persistency and adherence analysis)

Target and appropriately engage prescribers and providers (commercial targeting)

Researchers can leverage this real-world dataset to make evidence-based decisions — developing successful strategies, optimizing commercial resources, and defining the right activities and messaging to improve patient outcomes.

Matt McKinley, VP, Head of Real World Data & Analytics, said: “Clarivate is committed to supporting customers across the drug, device and diagnostic lifecycle with timely, fit-for-purpose real world data solutions. The addition of integrated, high-capture specialty pharmacy data to the Clarivate portfolio further expands the set of questions that can be answered in the data by reducing fragmentation and bias and providing a more holistic view of the patient.”

The specialty pharmacy data covers over 500 specialty drugs spanning diverse therapeutic areas. The data enables a holistic analysis of complex clinical profiles reducing the need for additional data mapping or processing. The unique data and insights are updated weekly, allowing users to track changes in clinical pathways, product uptake and market dynamics.

To learn more about real world data insights provided by Clarivate, visit here.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world’s most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Professional Services and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & technology. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media contact:

Catherine Daniel

Director External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarivate Plc