Sungrow Volunteer Week: Call for More Actions Contribute to SDGs

HEFEI, China, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter, and energy storage system solution supplier, announced the Company’s initiative of the Sungrow Volunteer Week during its 25th-anniversary ceremony last week. Hundreds of volunteers joined this initiative with diverse activities, showing volunteerism and contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.

The Volunteer Week took place from November 29th to December 5th this year, attracting volunteers from three countries and six cities worldwide — Munich, San Francisco, Phoenix, and China’s Hefei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Focusing on the ecological landscape, the activities included park clean-up, vegan nutrition, community renovation, canvas shoe painting, etc.

These seemingly small activities mean a lot for the greater outcome. For instance, the volunteer’s hand-painted shoes specifically provide for children from poverty-stricken families in the rural area; cleaning the park with families and friends to make the planet a better place to live; promoting a vegan diet to reduce carbon emissions caused by meat.

“Eating a vegan diet means 2.5 times fewer carbon emissions than a meat diet. I’m glad to participate in vegan week, and learn a new way to go green with plant-based diets,” said Robert, a volunteer who joined the campaign from Munich, Germany.

“It’s a nice journey to join the park cleaning volunteer campaign,” said Naveed, a volunteer from San Fransico, the USA. “I’m proud to keep our trails cleaner, our parks cleaner and safer so that parkgoers can have a more enjoyable experience,” commented Mark, another volunteer from Phoenix.

As a dedicated member of the UN Global Compact, Sungrow is poised to carry out more activities to be in line with SDGs. Sungrow Volunteer Week is expected to be a long-term activity to be organized from November 29th to December 5th every year, bringing together volunteers from around the world to drive changes in communities and societies.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.