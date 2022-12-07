Marriott International Expands Electric Vehicle Network Across Asia Pacific

The company plans to install more than 400 EV chargers in the region by 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In line with Marriott International’s net zero ambitions and global commitment to source a minimum of 30% of its overall electricity from renewable energy by 2025, the company today announced that it plans to expand its electric vehicle (EV) network across Asia Pacific.

By the end of 2023, the company expects to sign EV MoU agreements to construct and operate EV charging infrastructures in nine markets, including India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and Vietnam, providing guests with ways to travel more sustainably. The MoU agreements stipulate the planned installation of more than 400 EV chargers across the nine markets by end of 2025.

“As climate impacts intensify across the globe, there is a growing urgency for us to increase use of renewable energy,” said Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, Operations, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China). “The planned expansion of our EV network across the region is a significant investment that brings us closer towards our carbon emissions reduction target. This is just the first step in our shift towards using more renewable energy. We remain optimistic and laser-focused on our sustainability commitments and will continue to review opportunities that will lead us to a net zero future by no later than 2050.”

Marriott’s sustainability strategy is driven by a wide range of initiatives to reduce environmental impacts through the construction and operation of sustainable hotels and responsible sourcing while protecting and restoring ecosystems in the communities where it operates.

In support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this announcement aligns with the company’s sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, which guides Marriott’s commitment to help take on the world’s most pressing social, environmental, and economic issues, delivering value for associates, customers, owners, the environment, and communities around the world.

