Adhering to the Concept of “Users First”, OMODA 5 Sincerely Invites Australian Users to Meet in the Livestreaming Event

PRNewswire December 7, 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — OMODA 5 has attracted the attention of numerous media outlets and users since it launched in Australia and New Zealand. In particular, some fans took pictures of the road test of OMODA 5 in Victoria a few days ago, which inspired everyone’s strong curiosity. In the coming days, OMODA 5 official will launch a livestreaming link event between Chery Headquarters and its potential users oriented to the Australian and New Zealand market, thus witnessing the charm of the finished OMODA 5.

At that time, the senior leaders from Chery International will share the charm of OMODA 5 with everyone by livestreaming event. If customers are interested in the livestreaming event of OMODA 5, they can send their names, addresses and views on OMODA 5 to Chery Australia’s public email: [email protected]. Chery will check the application and make a reply as soon as possible. In addition, each customer who successfully participates in this activity will have the opportunity to receive the model as well as a ticket for the first test drive of OMODA 5, and may even become the first Australian and New Zealand user to experience the OMODA 5.

It is known to us all that Chery is a global automobile company that attaches great importance to user experience, while OMODA 5 deeply integrates the co-creation of users in its products. Notably, the naming of OMODA was also voted by global users. OMODA has also always adhered to the user orientation. Up to now, it has held more than 50 interactive entertainment activities for users around the world, such as owner’s dinner and family movie watching, which are popular with users.

OMODA, the first SUV model of Chery Automobile targeted towards the global market, is also the first new model developed under the design concept of “Art in Motion”. OMODA 5 achieves more expansion and balance between dynamic and static exploration, so as to provide young people with a more free and updated travel space independent of the real world. Catering to the preferences of the young generation in the new era around the world, OMODA 5 strives to “play together” with global users.

SOURCE Chery

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

