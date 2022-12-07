Dassault Systèmes Showcases Virtual Twin Experiences at Its 3DEXPERIENCE Forum Asia Pacific South 2022

On 21 October, Dassault Systèmes launched its inaugural hybrid format of the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum Asia Pacific South 2022

In-person roundtable sessions were held across eight cities in five countries, culminating in a virtual edition on 7 December

Over 250 business leaders and technologists attended in-person discussions on building resiliency for sustainable success through virtual twin technologies

Participants discussed digital transformation and sustainability for the Manufacturing and Mining sectors, as well as the building, planning and running of Infrastructure & Cities

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today held the final and virtual edition of its inaugural hybrid 3DEXPERIENCE Forum Asia Pacific South 2022 events. Themed ‘Building Resiliency for Sustainable Success with Virtual Twin Experiences’, the hybrid Forum also featured an in-person edition attended by over 250 business leaders and technologists, which was organised across eight cities – Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Bekasi City, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore – in five countries from 21 October to 30 November.

At the events, distinguished speakers and subject matter experts spoke about how businesses can seize growth opportunities and build resilience by leveraging virtual twin technologies. Participants also discussed the need for businesses to embrace new ways of working, strive for futureproof operations, and the importance of being agile to manoeuvre through risks in a dynamic business environment.

Josephine Ong, Managing Director, Asia Pacific South, Dassault Systèmes, commented: “We’re pleased to bring back this year’s 3DEXPERIENCE Forum in a hybrid format after holding virtual events over the past two years. The in-person roundtable sessions have been extremely fruitful, providing us with the opportunity to connect better with our customers and partners in the region. We have been able to showcase how the virtual twin can support businesses in mitigating changes in consumer habits, optimising manufacturing processes and creating a positive impact on the environment. More importantly, our goal is to enable businesses to futureproof their operations and drive growth in an ever-evolving business climate.”

Dassault Systèmes’ virtual twin experiences enable businesses to visualise, model, simulate and optimise the entire product lifecycle. A virtual twin experience starts with the designing of a 3D model that represents the dimensions, properties and dependencies of the physical object. Simulations on the virtual model explore how the object behaves when assembled, operated or in relation to other systems that allow the analysis and creation of sustainable business innovations across its entire lifecycle.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Forum Asia Pacific South 2022 showcased how virtual twin experiences can be applied across various industries and sectors.

Virtual Twin for Manufacturing : Virtual twins can be applied to support manufacturing recovery and strengthen resilience to future disruptions. By optimising factory processes, manufacturers react faster and produce new products more efficiently. For example, virtual twin technologies help to accelerate the development of electric vehicles (EVs) when they are applied in the evaluation and communication of mobility concepts, and the design and simulation of supporting systems such as applications and infrastructure.

: Virtual twins can be applied to support manufacturing recovery and strengthen resilience to future disruptions. By optimising factory processes, manufacturers react faster and produce new products more efficiently. For example, virtual twin technologies help to accelerate the development of electric vehicles (EVs) when they are applied in the evaluation and communication of mobility concepts, and the design and simulation of supporting systems such as applications and infrastructure. Virtual Twin for Smart Cities : The UN estimates that nearly 7 in 10 people are expected to live in cities by 2050, and that building sustainable and smart cities has become a priority. The 3D EXPERIENCE platform empowers governments and planners to design and build sustainable cities through improved collaboration and scenario planning for optimised decision making.

: The UN estimates that nearly 7 in 10 people are expected to live in cities by 2050, and that building sustainable and smart cities has become a priority. The EXPERIENCE platform empowers governments and planners to design and build sustainable cities through improved collaboration and scenario planning for optimised decision making. Virtual Twin for Mining : Businesses in the mining industry need to look further into their environmental impact and choose sustainable mining sources as the concern for climate change grows. Virtual twin technologies have been adopted by companies in this industry to help decarbonize operations, support climate change adaption through innovation, enhance process plants and provide integrated strategic mineral supply chain management.

The virtual edition of the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum runs from 7 December 2022 until 30 January 2023. To explore stories from Dassault Systèmes’ customers and industry leaders on how the 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables businesses to build resiliency for sustainable success, visit https://events.3ds.com/3dexperience-forum-asia-pacific-south-2022

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating ‘virtual twin experiences’ of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.

Dassault Systèmes’ 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit https://www.3ds.com

