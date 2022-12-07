HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the “Global Forex Awards 2022”, sponsored by the authoritative Holiston Media, announced its winners. As a result, ATFX won three top awards, namely, “Best MT4 Broker-Global”, “Best Forex Broker-LATAM”, which is the second time for ATFX, and also the “Most Trusted Forex Broker–MENA”. The awards further prove ATFX’s growing popularity as a leading broker.

In total, ATFX won 11 awards in 2022, with titles such as “The Most Trustable Broker”, and “The Best Global Broker”. Given the highly competitive nature of the Forex and CFDs brokerage industry, ATFX continues to stand out due to its steady growth and stable foundation, which have earned it the trust of many investors who have become its loyal customers.

The three awards reflect a small part of the broker’s overall brand proposition. The main objective of promoting the brand’s image is ATFX’s financial technology application matrix, big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, which continuously strengthens its platform, security and stability. For ATFX, innovation is at the core of its operations, driving enterprise development. In addition, the company is dedicated to creating numerous possibilities for its clients by offering them the best services.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

