AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Lost childhood: a ‘tight-knit’ network to combat abuse and distress

PRNewswire December 8, 2022

On Radar takes off, the first meeting of the Think Tank of Fondazione Internazionale Menarini

ROME, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Setting real changes in motion through dialogue among experts in order to tackle the unresolved issues of juvenile distress. This was the topic addressed during the first meeting of the ‘On Radar‘ Think Tank of Fondazione Internazionale Menarini held in Rome on November 29th.

First meeting of On Radar, Think Tank of Fondazione Internazionale Menarini

“We believe that a company has the obligation to be part of the social fabric and to encourage dialogue even on the most neglected topics” stated Lucia Aleotti, shareholder and board member of Menarini Group.

On Radar was born with the aim of observing society, identifying problems and committing to improve the environment in which we live. For its first event, 28 experts were involved, including paediatricians, psychologists, teachers, magistrates and officers of the Italian police force: all brought together to find concrete solutions to the phenomenon of abuse and violence against children and adolescents, which for years now has taken on the proportions of a social scourge all over the world.

The working tables addressed the problem of child abuse in its various forms of physical and psychological ill-treatment, social isolation and poverty, with special focus on the suburban areas of cities.

One the proposals that emerged is the creation of a permanent Observatory on abuse care of the Judicial organs with periodic update meetings and the promotion of a network connecting public prosecutors’ offices and operators in the sector, to foster dialogue and ensure that individual situations are properly dealt with. But that’s not all: involving paediatricians was one of the topics discussed, in order to introduce potential indicators of distress in the drafting of the healthcare report, and the possible role of training courses for new mothers on the risk of disclosing photos of their children on social media, as they might become subject of child pornography. 

In Italy there are about 9 million minors and of these 9% suffers from abuse, 85% of which is psychological, 10% physical and 3% sexual. Alarming data aggravated by the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Our ambitious intent,” declared Massimo Scaccabarozzi, president of On Radar “is to contribute to achieving a global condition of children’s health, in line with some of the goals of the UN’s 2030 Agenda, including, in particular, overcoming poverty and access to education”.

 

MENARINI Group Logo

 

On Radar Logo

 

SOURCE Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.