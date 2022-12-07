AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

China Matters presents “The Glory Days on the Ice,” telling the unique story of an ice hockey team in Beijing

PRNewswire December 7, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Beijing Winter Olympics Games have come and passed, but people’s passion for winter sports has not faded in the slightest.

Zhou Yunjie is a goalie from the Beijing 1979 Ice Hockey Team. Most of the players in this team are now over 60 years old, many of them starting out as students at Beijing’s Shichahai Sports School. Starting hockey classes at a very young age, the players devoted much of their time to training hard on the ice. But in 1979, that hard work paid off with their amateur team winning sixth place in the National Youth Ice Hockey League, shocking many.

However, that same year, the team was unfortunately disbanded for various reasons. Zhou Yunjie and his teammates parted ways and went on to pursue different careers.

In this video, Zhou Yunjie shares his story about how he’s reunited with his old teammates to play ice hockey once again after hearing about China’s plans to host the Winter Olympics. “The first time I put on the equipment to play ice hockey with my old mates, I actually cried.” Zhou Yunjie said in the video. In order to honor this reunion, they named the team “Beijing 1979,” symbolizing a new beginning for them.

Zhou Yunjie and his teammates vow that they will keep pursuing their ice hockey dreams.

Contact: Jane Cheng
Tel：008610-68996566
E-mail：[email protected]

China Matters Logo

 

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.