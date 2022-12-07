AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Microland Recognized as a Leader for the Third Consecutive Year in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services

PRNewswire December 8, 2022

BENGALURU, India, LONDON and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — For the third consecutive year, Microland has been named as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services. Microland has been recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in this space.

In the post-Covid world, Microland has enhanced its approach to network transformation and management by shifting its focus to User Experience and User Productivity. The new user-centric network management methodology optimizes productivity, experience, and security through a persona-based access policy, on-demand business application-specific prioritization, and enhanced operations by leveraging Automation, AIOps, and Analytics. We believe that our redefined focus and innovations to enrich User Experience through intelligent network operations have led to increased customer satisfaction and have resulted in us being positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services.

Our solution suite called Microland Intelligent Network Experience (m.i.n.e.) provides wing-to-wing network services from consulting and assessment to transformation services as well as managed services. The m.i.n.e. suite of solutions covers key next-gen networking technologies including SD-LAN, SD-WAN, SASE, OT Networking, SDN for Datacenters, Cloud Networking, and Private 5G. The m.i.n.e. suite is supported by a one-of-a-kind unique platform, called Network Assurance Platform (NAP), our in-house developed transformation accelerator and operations excellence platform.

Robert Wysocki, Senior Vice President and Global Client Solutions Leader – Networks & Cybersecurity at Microland said “We are extremely thrilled to be positioned as Leaders in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services for a third consecutive time. We believe this recognition serves as an acknowledgment of our continued commitment towards an innovative approach to move away from infrastructure-based Network Management to User-Centric Network Management and this recognition by Gartner re-confirms the faith our clients have in us due to our relentless focus on innovation, optimization, and ability to drive efficiencies.”

To know more about the recognition, please visit: https://www.microland.com/analyst-insights/leader-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-managed-network-services-2022

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Microland

Microland’s commitment to “Making Digital Happen” allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity, and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

Media Contact: [email protected]

 

Microland Logo

SOURCE Microland

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

