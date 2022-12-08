CereCore® expands healthcare technology services into the UK

CereCore® is hiring EPR, technical and staffing expertise to work with healthcare organizations in the UK and other international locations in order to move patient record digitalisation forward.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CereCore today announced they are expanding their healthcare information technology (IT) services including electronic patient record (EPR), technical and IT staffing services into the United Kingdom in order to support the digital transformation that will help patients, clinicians and carers to manage and view healthcare records.

“For close to 30 years, we have been serving communities in the US by supporting hospitals and clinics through the various stages of healthcare technology adoption from EPR implementations and infrastructure to support. There’s momentum in the UK for a single patient record, more clinical decision support and efficient healthcare. CereCore has the skills and expertise needed to help care providers accomplish the tremendous amount of work that lies ahead to meet the NHS regulatory requirements and public health goals,” said Curtis Watkins, president and CEO, CereCore.

The international team will employ a range of roles specializing in EPR applications, cloud, network and infrastructure, IT staffing and recruiting, business operations, management and administrative roles. CereCore will also rely upon clinical, EPR and technical experts on their US-based team to assist with digitalisation projects, which will help them quickly ramp up to meet project staffing needs and recruit for specialized technology skillsets.

“We have a US team with decades of experience as nurses, clinicians and healthcare technologists, and they have been consulting on IT projects remotely for years,” said Craig McCollum, vice president of MEDITECH international services. “Our vision for expanding internationally is to do our part to improve healthcare delivery by offering what we do best — healthcare technology services. We understand what it takes to appropriately staff technology implementation projects and find the best talent for the job, whether that team member is located locally in the UK, US or elsewhere.”

CereCore has been working closely with HCA Healthcare UK and HealthTrust Europe as well as several other leading technology companies. “We expect our partnerships to deepen and to work collaboratively with partners and care systems to provide the services and support needed to create an integrated EPR in the UK,” said Watkins.

Learn more about CereCore International.

https://cerecoreinternational.net/

About CereCore

CereCore® provides IT services that make it easier for you to focus on supporting hospital operations and transforming healthcare through technology. With a heritage rooted in top-performing U.S. hospitals, we serve as leaders and experts in technology, operations, data security, and clinical applications. We partner with clients to become an extension of the team through comprehensive IT and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting, because we know firsthand the power that integrated technology has on patient care and communities.

CereCore Media Contact

Laura Liles

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE CereCore