ASIAWATER 2022: THE GRAND OPENING OF ITS FLOODGATES TO INDUSTRY TRADE VISITORS AND DELEGATES AT KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 12th Edition of ASIAWATER Expo and Forum opens its floodgates to all water and wastewater industry trade visitors and delegates here yesterday, 7 December 2022, at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, with its Grand Opening Ceremony happening today.

The region’s leading water and wastewater event for developing Asia was successfully officiated by YBhg. Dato’ Seri Ir. Dr. Zaini Bin Ujang, Secretary General, Ministry of Environment & Water Malaysia (KASA). The opening ceremony started off with a Plenary Address by Dato’ Seri Ir. Dr. Zaini orating on Sustainable Water Policies for Developing Economies.

Dato’ Seri Ir. Dr. Zaini Bin Ujang, Secretary General of the Ministry of Environment & Water Malaysia said “KASA, as the leading water ministry, has been given the responsibility to undertake the first phase of the WST2040 within the twelfth Malaysia Plan (2021 – 2025). I am pleased that ASIAWATER 2022 has once again returned to Malaysia as a physical event, where it will be an invaluable platform for us to find solutions and resources to help us implement the first phase of WST 2040, as the event brings together industry leaders, experts and practitioners, as well as local and international exhibitors to exchange ideas and experiences while providing access to the latest technological advances in water supply, wastewater treatment and sanitation”.

ASIAWATER has never been on a higher scale of excellence with the support of the Ministry of Environment and Water Malaysia as well as key industry stakeholders such as National Water Services Commission (SPAN), Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB), and the Malaysian Water Association (MWA), just to name a few.

Dr. Ir. Ts. Hj. Mohamad Asari Daud, the President of the Malaysian Water Association (MWA), mentioned, “Being a long-time strategic partner to ASIAWATER, the Malaysian Water Association has been working tirelessly to drive the Malaysian water sectors by working closely with key industry associations and organisations from around the globe, making ASIAWATER the perfect platform for water communities to converge and meet”.

General Tan Sri Dato‘ Seri Panglima Mohd Azumi bin Mohamed (Rtd.), the Co-Chairman of Informa Markets Malaysia, added “This year we will be welcoming more than 15,000 quality trade visitors and delegates, featuring over 1,000 leading local and international exhibiting brands and companies who will be showcasing the latest technology and solutions. The 12th Edition of ASIAWATER houses 11 international and regional pavilions consists of Austria, Bavaria, China, EU, Germany, Water Environment Federation (WEF), Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, and The Netherlands“

ASIAWATER 2022, in its 12th Edition, will bring together the most extensive line-up of leading industry players and experts in a Smart and Sustainable event to showcase the state-of-the-art water technology as well as sharing of industry solutions and best practices. Exhibitors and visitors will benefit from exclusive free-to-attend conferences, technology symposiums as well as opportunities to network with top industry professionals.

