JinkoSolar Signed a Strategic Distribution Agreement with Blue Sun Group for Future Cooperation

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On 29th of November, JinkoSolar, one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced it has signed a strategic distribution agreement with Blue Sun Group, a well-known wholesaler in Australia. The agreement includes 1GW high-efficiency modules and 200MWh Energy Storage Systems shipments in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Blue Sun Group is a successful distributor of JinkoSolar and other industry components, having completed several hundred MW of JinkoSolar shipments in 2021 and 2022.

“JinkoSolar is proud of our Tiger Neo family is already the leading N-type family on the market, offering more choices in N-type than any other brand in Australia. Australia is a mature solar market globally and is also the key market we are focused on. And that’s the reason we keep making cutting-edge technologies a practical reality in Australia. I would also like to warmly congratulate Blue Sun Group’s contribution in the past several years and also appreciate Blue Sun Group’s trust and recognition as always. Wish we can maintain our long-term cooperative relationships and promote the local renewable energy development in the future.” Commented by Anita Li, General Manager of JinkoSolar APAC.

Commenting on the substantial commitment to the market, Blue Sun Group GM Mr. Hao Wu shared: “Blue Sun Group is pursuing leadership in the Australian solar distribution sector, and leading technology from JinkoSolar is a key part of that strategy. The success of our business this year is of course down to our strategic cooperation with JinkoSolar Australia, and our sub-distributor partners. As one of the largest distributors in the market, we will continue to work with JinkoSolar to provide cutting-edge technologies to the local market in Australia.”

Having offered N-type panels to the Australian market for years now, JinkoSolar is one of the strongest supporters of TOPCon N-type technology in the industry. JinkoSolar has just created a new world record again set by its 182 mm and above large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon solar cells, with the maximum solar conversion efficiency of JinkoSolar’s 182 mm N-type based modules now reaching 23.86%.

Apart from solar modules, JinkoSolar’s new Energy storage system “SUNTANK” has now hit the Australian market, which means with JinkoSolar you get a one-stop solution combining Jinko Panels and ESS together. In brief, JinkoSolar SunTank (JKS 10.24K-5HLVS) is a single-phase low-voltage energy storage system providing energy savings and peace of mind. The SunTank system involves a hybrid inverter and a stackable low-voltage battery system, which makes it multifunctional and able to be connected with the PV system and electric grid or to serve completely off-grid as a backup power source. Blue Sun Group is a key distributor of the new SunTank range.

With JinkoSolar PV+, not only can you generate and store your own electric power at a low cost, but also feed your surplus power back to the grid for profit.

About Blue Sun Group

Established in 2005, Blue Sun Group is a multi-dimension enterprise and one of the largest renewable energy products distributors in Australia based in Brisbane Queensland. Blue Sun Group supplies solar products to a wide-range of premium customers which includes some of the most reputable brands in Australia and only the best products are carefully selected, then distributed via an extensive network nation-wide. Over the last 17 years of development, Blue Sun Group has diversified its business field into Renewable Energy, Real Estate Development, Finance, and Property Management Industries. Throughout the decade, Blue Sun Group had also successfully integrated renewable energy into its other business sectors and is dedicated to Australia’s commercial solar projects.

About Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.

Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (the “Company”, or “Jinko Solar“) (SSE: 688223) is one of the most famous and innovative solar technology companies in the world. Its business covers the core links of the photovoltaic industry chain, focusing on the R&D of integrated photovoltaic products and integrated clean energy solutions. At present, Jinko Solar’s products serve more than 3,000 customers in more than 160 countries and regions around the world, and the company has ranked No.1 in global module shipments from 2016 to 2019. By the end of March 2022, the cumulative module shipments of Jinko Solar have exceeded 100GW.Jinko Solar is an industry opinion leader under various international frameworks such as B20, and it is also one of the first solar energy companies to join the RE100 green initiative.

