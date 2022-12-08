AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GWM, Sponsor of BWF World Tour Finals 2022, Advocates A Clean and Intelligent Lifestyle

PRNewswire December 9, 2022

BAODING, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 took place in Bangkok, Thailand on December 7. As an official partner, GWM provides green commuting services for athletes and staff from different countries with its new energy vehicles (NEVs) the HAVAL H6 HEV and the HAVAL JOLION HEV.

GWM, Sponsor of BWF World Tour Finals 2022, Advocates A Clean and Intelligent Lifestyle (PRNewsfoto/GWM)

The event wrapped up this year’s world tour of the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The top eight global players with the highest points, including singles and doubles, competed in the Finals. The tight schedule brings an exciting visual enjoyment for sports fans and audiences. Two NEVs, the HAVAL H6 HEV and the HAVAL JOLION HEV, were designated as official vehicles for the Finals, offering innovative, intelligent, and comfortable rides for the participants. GWM’s vehicles of green commuting and the wonderful experience of rides won wide recognition from global athletes and staff.

As the brand’s star products in global markets, the HAVAL H6 HEV and the HAVAL JOLION HEV were launched to fulfill users’ needs in different parts of the world. After hitting many markets worldwide, they have realized continuous growth in sales.  Equipped with leading intelligent technologies and personalized entertainment systems, they offer a cozy and safe experience for drivers and passengers, thus winning global popularity. From January to November 2022, GWM sold more than 120,000 NEVs. The two models have won the first place of sales in each segmented market. Particularly in Thailand, where the event was held, the HAVAL H6 HEV has championed in sales in the C-class SUV segment for ten consecutive months, with its market share rising to 30.8% in October.

The brand shows continuous vitality in targeting users with different interests. By supporting the development of diversified sports, it combines sports spirit with product experience, advocating a green, sports-integrated, and healthy lifestyle with global users by catering to their preferences.

For example, GWM sponsored Red Bull Quicksand and Rugby World Cup Sevens in the South African market, offering opportunities for users to experience intelligent and fashionable products. In the Australian market, it cooperated with World Surf League and sponsored the IRONMAN Western Australia, presenting a young and vital brand image for local customers. In addition, it also supported Pulse, a women’s netball tournament in New Zealand, the Downhill Race in Chile, and other games with local characteristics, which attract users to get test drives.

GWM clarified its globalization concept “to be user-oriented” at the 2022 Overseas Conference. Insisting on that, the company will create more green and intelligent products, and hold activities that suit regional cultures, serving global users’ needs for various scenarios and customization.

SOURCE GWM

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

