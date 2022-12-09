AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese Elements Shine in Saudi Arabia, and the Boulevard World Metasight Project of Unilumin Was Highly Praised

PRNewswire December 10, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Chinese elements have long been penetrated into people’s lives and national development.

Among all the Chinese elements, Boulevard World Cultural Travel Project initiated in Riyadh on November 21 became a new entertainment landmark in Saudi Arabia. The project built by the Chinese LED enterprise Unilumin adopted nearly 15,000 square meters of various LED displays, including a giant spherical screen with a diameter of 35 meters (breaking the Guinness World record), successfully created a Metasight city on the desert, and once again impressed the world with China’s high technology.

It is known that the construction of Boulevard World Cultural and Tourism Project is extremely difficult, especially the spherical screen with the height of 30 meter and diameter of 35 meters. Its steel structure alone weighs 400 tons. Also, the process is complicated and requires high altitude operation. In order to ensure the smooth completion and delivery of the Project, Unilumin recruited a large number of professionals from all over the world to build a team, with nearly 200 people in the peak period. With the full support from the whole Company, it only took five months to complete the whole process from business contact, solution confirmation to installation, commissioning and lighting of the screen.

At present, Boulevard World Project has been officially launched, with thousands of visitors.

Founded in 2004, Unilumin Group Co., Ltd was first listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2011. It is a globally leading provider of LED display and lighting products and solutions. It has won the First Prize of the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award, and been named the Single-product Champion in the Manufacturing Industry by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Globally, it has also ranked first in the industry in terms of sales value and sales volume of LED display products.

 

SOURCE Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co., Ltd.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

